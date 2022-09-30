Read full article on original website
Delta County Harvest Festival
The Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival is this Saturday from noon to 11:00 pm on the square in downtown Cooper. All events are free except the concert by Kameron Marlowe, where tickets are $15 in advance on Stubwire and $20 at the gate. You can find more details on Facebook or at www.deltacountycottonharvest.com.
National Night Out Tuesday 10.04.22 At Love Civic Center In Paris From 6-8PM
Come for the free hotdogs, and you may win a prize. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held across the nation that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Across America, NNO is always on the first Tuesday evening in...
October Events At Maxey House
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site hosts two weekly community events. On Friday, October 7, from 4:00 to 6:00, the East Texas Photography event will feature an exhibit from local photographers and rarely seen Maxey Collection photographs. Tickets are $5 and include a self-guided tour of the house. And Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 is Archeology Day. There will be free hands-on activities for kids and take-home activity kits for more fun, so visit the Maxey House website or Facebook page for more information.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 04)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800-block of Oak St. at 1:06 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence, and the victim reported that two known people came to his place in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones to participate in the TELI Superintendent Academy
AUSTIN – The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin, Texas has announced that Paul Jones, Superintendent at Paris ISD, is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute at Education Service Center Region 13 in Austin, Texas. The TELI Superintendent Academy is a nationally known advanced leadership development program for school superintendents from Texas and surrounding states.
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Agenda 10.04.22
An Executive Session will be 6:30 pm following Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022....
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic
Due to demand, they added additional appointments to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Therefore, a few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 who lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.
School is changing
Practicing school shooter lockdowns, even as a senior in high school, is terrifying. Having to make our teachers go through seminars on protection and self-defense is scary. Our teachers can’t even fully disclose the plan if a shooter were to come to our school in fear that one of us would use it against them in the future. We are told the basics: lock the door and bolt it, be quiet, and have something to defend yourself with. Not anything else is told to us, we are on a needto- know basis if the time comes. It seems odd, but I understand.
Paris man charged with delivery of controlled substance
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics. Paris Police said 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales turned himself in on a warrant for manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. Police said after searching...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 30)
We have a follow-up to Roderick Dewayne Scales’ arrest on Thursday, Sep 29, when officers attempted to serve his warrant. As officers searched the residence in the 1300-block of NE 20th St., they located and seized approximately five ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, seven handguns, and two assault rifles. The investigation continues.
Paris Police Looking For Missing Woman
Paris Police are asking for help locating Susan Taylor, 59, who went missing Wednesday. Susan is 5 foot 3, weighs 115, has brown hair and blue eyes, and drives a white Kia with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Taylor lives in Paris but works in Dallas. A family member reported her missing...
Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison. Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66. The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he...
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 3, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Blackwell,Raven Kittyanne – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE. Garza,Gerardo Rafael – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hamilton,Larry Vernon – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. McCool,Jacky Daniel – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G. Perkins,Jessie Wyman – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT\. Preston,Cam Aaron...
Lamar County SO Warns Of Warrant Scam
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. Additionally, the scammer tells them to go to a specific address and pay money to take care of the warrant. It is a scam because the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not call you, advise of a warrant, or ask for any money.
Paris man charged after leading police on chase
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
Semi truck flips along Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – A semi truck carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned on Highway 75 this morning headed southbound. Around 6:00 this morning, crews were getting ready to flip the semi back over. According to Denison PD, the truck was trying to switch lanes near Exit 66...
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
