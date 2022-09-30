Practicing school shooter lockdowns, even as a senior in high school, is terrifying. Having to make our teachers go through seminars on protection and self-defense is scary. Our teachers can’t even fully disclose the plan if a shooter were to come to our school in fear that one of us would use it against them in the future. We are told the basics: lock the door and bolt it, be quiet, and have something to defend yourself with. Not anything else is told to us, we are on a needto- know basis if the time comes. It seems odd, but I understand.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO