Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes
Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian's Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute
Kim Kardashian paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death. The 41-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father. Some of the photos included a handwritten note Kardashian said she relished when she was a kid. One of the handwritten notes from Robert read, "Kim - I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you," and he signed it "daddy."
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to Late Stepfather Paul Forste: 'You Will Be Missed Always'
Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her late stepfather "strong as a bull" and a man she'll always miss. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram and paid homage to Paul Giffin Forste, the man who was married to her mom, Barbara, for more than five decades and who sadly died on Wednesday. Parker's post included a black and white photo of Forste with the caption, "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ."
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
Save 20% on Clean Makeup Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber for Just 2 More Days
Before the chillier, dryer months arrive, prepping your skincare and makeup supply is a must. Fan-favorite beauty brand Kosas whose products are formulated with complexion-nourishing ingredients, is hosting its Friends and Family Sale, and it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples from the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Mandy Moore and Drew Barrymore. Now through Sunday, October 2, shoppers can save 20% on all Kosas makeup and skincare, all while perfecting their fall beauty routine.
