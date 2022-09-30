Read full article on original website
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
hotnewhiphop.com
XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison
There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
thebrag.com
Coolio Dead at 59: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper’s suspected cause of death revealed
The music world has been left reeling following the shock news that Coolio – best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – has died aged just 59. As per TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. He was reportedly visiting a friend in the city when he passed away.
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
LATE rapper Coolio's wayward son is still facing legal troubles and could potentially land another stint in prison, The U.S. Sun has learned. The iconic 90s rap star was found dead in a friend's Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 59. Coolio certainly stood by his ladies' man...
3 people, including father and son, charged in the death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock
A man wanted in connection with the killing of rapper PnB Rock was apprehended in Las Vegas but police say his 17-year-old son was the actual gunman.
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding
On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).
Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant
Kandi Burruss’ cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi’s notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and […] The post Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant appeared first on Reality Tea.
Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting
BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
Man Implicated in PNB Rock Murder Clears His Name
In the aftermath of Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock’s murder in Los Angeles earlier this month, a Minnesota man has come forward to clear his name after being implicated by the rap blogosphere. Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, is a Minneapolis-based videographer and media personality who had a pair of Instagram Live arguments with PNB Rock over an allegedly stolen shirt design. In the days after PNB Rock’s fatal shooting while dining at a South L.A Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the clips were shared on YouTube and social media platforms, rebranded with sensationalist titles describing him as the killer. Despite...
HipHopDX.com
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Murder-For-Hire Trial Reveals ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery Feared His Uncle Days Before His Death
The notorious St. Louis murder-for-hire trial of James “Tim” Norman is in session at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors made opening statements on Tuesday describing Norman as a reality TV personality “desperate” for money. He stands accused of conspiring to have his nephew killed and attempting to collect his life insurance money.
What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’
Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found
An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says
An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
2 arrested in murder of PNB Rock; identified suspect remains at large
A woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in the murder of rapper PNB Rock, just hours after the LAPD identified a suspect in the rapper's killing.Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. Police say a minor under the age of 18 arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning in Lawndale is a minor relative of Trone, who remains at large. Shauntel Trone, 32, was also arrested in Gardena as an accessory to murder, according to the LAPD. Her relationship to Trone is not known.The rapper...
