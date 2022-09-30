TPD: Man dies following overnight shooting, suspect in custody
One man is dead after an early morning shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex.
Tulsa police say the call came in about someone being shot around 1:20 a.m. Friday at Sunset Plaza Apartments off East Independence Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man, laying on the ground, with a gunshot wound.
Investigations revealed the victim first called 911 himself. He told dispatchers that his stepson was fighting with him and refusing to leave. About 15 minutes later, another 911 call was made but this time from a neighbor saying someone was shot.
At the time, officers were already at the complex at the time of the shooting on a different call but didn't hear any shots fired. By the time officers got to the scene, the 21-year-old stepson was gone. TPD arrested Camreion Williams hours later.
First responders took the victim to the hospital for his injuries but later died.
Police say the family was in the house at the time but no one witnessed the shooting.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
Trending Stories:
- ORU soccer player killed in deadly south Tulsa crash
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Fake parking ticket left on SUV outside Tulsa hotel
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0