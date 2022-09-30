ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD: Man dies following overnight shooting, suspect in custody

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
One man is dead after an early morning shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa police say the call came in about someone being shot around 1:20 a.m. Friday at Sunset Plaza Apartments off East Independence Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man, laying on the ground, with a gunshot wound.

Investigations revealed the victim first called 911 himself. He told dispatchers that his stepson was fighting with him and refusing to leave. About 15 minutes later, another 911 call was made but this time from a neighbor saying someone was shot.

At the time, officers were already at the complex at the time of the shooting on a different call but didn't hear any shots fired. By the time officers got to the scene, the 21-year-old stepson was gone. TPD arrested Camreion Williams hours later.

First responders took the victim to the hospital for his injuries but later died.

Police say the family was in the house at the time but no one witnessed the shooting.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
