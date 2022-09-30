Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Is Predicted To Become A Top Investment, Surpassing Cardano (ADA) And Dogecoin (DOGE)
Blockchain is a remarkable innovation and has been used in diverse ways since its launch. It also plays a vital role in the introduction of new initiatives, like Flasko, that are planning to take the world by storm. So, does Flasko have what it takes to follow the path of...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
coinjournal.net
Waves launches first free crypto school in the world
Waves, one of the leading global crypto ecosystems, announced the launch of Waves School, which will offer free crypto and blockchain training in dozens of languages, Coin Journal learned from a press release. In line with its mission to make crypto understanding more accessible and widespread, the school was created...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu’s $BONE Token Listed on Crypto Exchange With Over 3 Million Users
$BONE, one of the tokens that’s part of the meme-inspired crypto ecosystem Shiba Inu ($SHIB), has been lsted on popular cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, offering its more than 3 million users access to the token. According to an announcement the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trading platform published, it’s adding one trading...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
Quant $QNT Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Quant. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Quant wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
How to Develop an NFT Real Estate Marketplace
NFT Real Estate Marketplace development is gaining prominence and taking the crypto space world by storm. The NFT marketplace is a decentralized platform that allows crypto users to sell, buy, manage, and list properties or assets. NFT Real Estate Marketplace Development. Create the NFTs to affirm the authority and the...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp
Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
blockchainmagazine.net
Brian Discusses Important Points Of MEW’s User Data, Merge, And Nfts
Even if self-custody wallets such as MyEtherWallet( MEW ) were popular before this moment, it was at this time that they became widespread. Particularly during the last few years, the Ethereum ecosystem has shown one of the most outstanding growth rates in the cryptocurrency industry. The introduction of apps for decentralized finance (DeFi) in 2020 made it evident that users of cryptocurrencies want tools to interact with the various decentralized applications (DApps) in a way that does not require technical skills.
How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible Tokens in 2015
NFT this, NFT THAT- TBH, I’m NFT’ed out after finally completing the Nifty Encylopedia; An Unbiased Technical and Historical Guide to all things NFT-related, but sadly, despite wanting to take a mini vacation from nifty nonsense, I’d be a real asshat if I didn’t share my journey, knowledge, data collection, and first-hand experience with the inventors of this technology.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Seeks to Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market Over Ethereum and Solana, as Presale Climbs Over $3 Million
Big Eyes (BIG) is already contending with existing coins, and it’s no surprise that experts in the industry back the token up to dominate the cryptocurrency market after launch. As the presale reaches its $3 million milestone, we will review some top guns in the crypto space–Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)–and how Big Eyes fares against them.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
Why Are Credit Suisse Shares Sliding Today?
U.S.-listed Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares are sliding close to 5% in premarket trading as traders fret over the bank’s financial health. What Happened: The Swiss bank’s credit default swaps, the cost of insuring the company’s bonds against defaults, spiked sharply on Friday to levels seen in 2019.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
dailyhodl.com
Terra (LUNA) Collapse Big Step Backward for Crypto Decentralization: Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says the implosion of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA) earlier this year dealt a big blow to the decentralization of crypto. In an interview with The New York Times, Vitalik Buterin says decentralization in the crypto space has been progressing in the right direction since the epic collapse of defunct digital asset exchange Mt. Gox in 2014.
boundingintocrypto.com
Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
thecoinrise.com
Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Labs Is Set To Raise $100 Million: Report
The parent firm of the world’s leading decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs is set to raise around $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion. According to a report from TechCrunch citing sources closer to the matter, the firm is planning to broaden its services and also, aims to expand amid the bearish market wherein the trading volumes of blockchain-based assets have fallen hard.
