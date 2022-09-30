ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa Cubs owner to extend $16K lease for Des Moines' Principal Park

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago

Principal Park's $16,000 annual lease to Iowa Cubs owner Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) will be extended under an agreement that goes before the Des Moines City Council Monday.

  • It's the equivalent of about $1.40 a seat for the 11,500-capacity city-owned stadium, team clubhouse, parking lots and surrounding grounds. The new lease will run until 2032.

Yes, and: The city council is also set to approve spending nearly $8 million on the first of a five-phase plan to upgrade the park. Phase 1 includes clubhouse improvements and mechanical upgrades.

  • That's more than $2 million above last month's estimate .
  • DBH, which took ownership of the Cubs last year , will also make a nearly $1.3 million contribution towards the first phase.

Why it matters : The extension comes at a time when millions of dollars in improvements are necessary for the park to remain in compliance with new Minor League Baseball (MiLB) facility requirements .

Catch up fast : Principal Park opened in 1992 and is among the oldest Triple-A stadiums in the nation.

  • City leaders have long viewed the facility as an amenity to help generate business and tourism.
  • The lease amount has not changed since the park opened in 1992.

Reality check : Annual lease payments to DSM traditionally represent only a fraction of the investment made by owners, Michael Gartner — the Cubs' previous owner of more than 20 years — told Axios Thursday.

  • He estimates the team made an annual average of $500,000 in facility improvements that were outside of the lease requirements when he was owner.
  • DBH's contribution required under the proposed lease is just the beginning of the group's longer-term investments, Sam Bernabe, the team's general manager, told Axios Thursday.

What's next : The costs, timelines and scope of later phases will largely depend on city budget decisions and fundraising, Bernabe said.

  • A parking garage, shopping or restaurants are ideas in the park's master plan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines bike trail provides new path between West Des Moines

Trail users will have another way to get from Des Moines to West Des Moines via a new, 10-foot wide path alongside 63th Street.Driving the news: The City of Des Moines approved the $109,000 trail project last month, which starts north of Raccoon River by the Levee Trail and goes to SW McKinley Avenue.Several other partners are involved in constructing the trail, including the city of West Des Moines and the new Paws & Pints development.State of play: The trail will initially start west from Lincoln Avenue to Creston Avenue. From there, pedestrians will use the traffic signal to cross 63rd towards the east side to go up to SW McKinley Avenue.What's next: Construction will start in 2024.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

Meet a new surgeon on the DMOS team

Dr. Mitchell Hughes joined the DMOS Spine Center team and shares how he helps with education during your treatment. DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has three convenient locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Ankeny. For more information or to make an appointment, call 515-224-1414 or visit their website at dmos.com.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person

A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Two cars crashed into house, yard in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident around 7 p.m. between the 5300 and 5600 blocks of Douglas Ave.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Cubs#Principal Park#Parking Lots#City Council#Diamond Baseball Holdings#Dbh#Minor League Baseball#Dsm
who13.com

Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood. It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and 54th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old was traveling southbound on 54th Street, at what witnesses told police appeared to be a high speed.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Nelson named president of Kemin Nutrisurance

Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer based in Des Moines, has named Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin’s founding family, as president of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company’s pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Nelson has worked for the company for seven years, most recently as general manager – North America for Kemin Nutrisurance. During her tenure, the global business unit saw double-digit sales growth despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its stress on the supply chain. "I’m thrilled to lead Kemin Nutrisurance and immensely proud to continue the important work my family has built over the last six decades," Nelson said in a press release. "As a pet owner myself, I’m especially excited to be part of this business unit, and I am eager to continue our success and expand upon it to further cement our position as an industry leader." Before joining Kemin Nutrisurance, Nelson was president of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries, operating under the brand Garmon Chemicals, which provides total chemical solutions for the denim and apparel industry. She will begin her new role in October. Alberto Muñoz, currently marketing director for Kemin Nutrisurance, will fill her previous position as general manager – North America for the business unit.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Friday⭐️ Galileo: A jerk or hero of science? Get a free astronomy lesson at the Drake Municipal Observatory, followed by stargazing with guidance. 8-10pm.Saturday🐝 Take a free tour of Birds & Bees Urban Farm in Des Moines during their Annual Harvest Party. Listen to Irish music and eat food from the farm starting at 2pm.☕️ Celebrate International Coffee Day at the BLK & Bold roastery in Des Moines. Take a tour of the facility and learn more about the specialty drinks from 1-5pm.🍺 Pull out the lederhosen because Firetrucker is hosting an Oktoberfest. 4-11pm.Sunday🚲 Jam out to free live music and grab a beer during Des Moines' Waterworks Bands, Brews & Bikes Concert series from 2-4pm.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park

ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
ANKENY, IA
Axios

Polk County to pay $25K to man charged in George Floyd protest

A man charged with riot-related crimes linked with a 2020 Des Moines protest will receive a $25,000 settlement under a proposal that goes before the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. State of play: Jacob Sahr, 25, was one of dozens of people arrested during protests surrounding the murder of...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Second mural in Des Moines dedicated to Yore Jieng

A second mural at Oakridge Neighborhood is being painted this week in memory of Yore Jieng, a teenager and resident killed by a stray bullet in October of 2016 whose death remains unsolved.Catch up quick: Jieng, 14, was riding in a car with his sister near Keosauqua Way and 12th Street in Des Moines when he was shot in the head. He died about a week later.Police still have no suspects and have said Jieng did nothing to provoke the violence.State of play: Jieng's parents are Sudanese refugees who moved to Des Moines shortly before he was born. He lived...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New food pantry opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy