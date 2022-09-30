Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
Saturday SD prep volleyball scores: Oct. 1, 2022
Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 18-16 Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 16-25, 15-10 Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17 281 Conference Tourney. Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-18 Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Highmore-Harrold,...
Comments / 0