A randomized placebo-controlled trial of convalescent plasma for adults hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Nature.com
Iron status and the risk of sepsis and severe COVID-19: a two-sample Mendelian randomization study
Observational studies have indicated an association between iron status and risk of sepsis and COVID-19. We estimated the effect of genetically-predicted iron biomarkers on risk of sepsis and risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19, performing a two-sample Mendelian randomization study. For risk of sepsis, one standard deviation increase in genetically-predicted serum iron was associated with odds ratio (OR) of 1.14 (95% confidence interval [CI] 1.01"“1.29, P"‰="‰0.031). The findings were supported in the analyses for transferrin saturation and total iron binding capacity, while the estimate for ferritin was inconclusive. We found a tendency of higher risk of hospitalization with COVID-19 for serum iron; OR 1.29 (CI 0.97"“1.72, P"‰="‰0.08), whereas sex-stratified analyses showed OR 1.63 (CI 0.94"“2.86, P"‰="‰0.09) for women and OR 1.21 (CI 0.92"“1.62, P"‰="‰0.17) for men. Sensitivity analyses supported the main findings and did not suggest bias due to pleiotropy. Our findings suggest a causal effect of genetically-predicted higher iron status and risk of hospitalization due to sepsis and indications of an increased risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19. These findings warrant further studies to assess iron status in relation to severe infections, including the potential of improved management.
EverydayHealth.com
Can Adults Get RSV? Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
If you’re like most people, you’ve almost definitely been infected with RSV — respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-ul) virus — at least once. In fact it’s likely you’ve had RSV multiple times. This seasonal virus is so widespread that almost all of us have had an RSV infection by the time we turn 2, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection
Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
healio.com
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
Nature.com
Exploring the causal effects of genetic liability to ADHD and Autism on Alzheimer's disease
Few studies suggest possible links between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease but they have been limited by small sample sizes, diagnostic and recall bias. We used two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) to estimate the bidirectional causal association between genetic liability to ADHD and ASD on Alzheimer's disease. In addition, we estimated the causal effects independently of educational attainment and IQ, through multivariable Mendelian randomization (MVMR). We employed genetic variants associated with ADHD (20,183 cases/35,191 controls), ASD (18,381 cases/27,969 controls), Alzheimer's disease (71,880 cases/383,378 controls), educational attainment (n"‰="‰766,345) and IQ (n"‰="‰269,867) using the largest GWAS of European ancestry. There was limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.02, P"‰="‰0.39) or ASD (OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.97"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.70) on Alzheimer's disease. Similar causal effect estimates were identified as direct effects, independent of educational attainment (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.76; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.28) and IQ (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.02. P"‰="‰0.29; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.99). Genetic liability to Alzheimer's disease was not found to have a causal effect on risk of ADHD or ASD (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.44, P"‰="‰0.37; ASD: OR"‰="‰1.19, 95% CI: 0.94"“1.51, P"‰="‰0.14). We found limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD or ASD on Alzheimer's disease; and vice versa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
Lessons learned during the process of reporting individual genomic results to participants of a population-based biobank
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The return of individual genomic results (ROR) to research participants is still in its early phase, and insight on how individuals respond to ROR is scarce. Studies contributing to the evidence base for best practices are crucial before these can be established. Here, we describe a ROR procedure conducted at a population-based biobank, followed by surveying the responses of almost 3000 participants to a range of results, and discuss lessons learned from the process, with the aim of facilitating large-scale expansion. Overall, participants perceived the information that they received with counseling as valuable, even when the reporting of high risks initially caused worry. The face-to-face delivery of results limited the number of participants who received results. Although the participants highly valued this type of communication, additional means of communication need to be considered to improve the feasibility of large-scale ROR. The feedback collected sheds light on the value judgements of the participants and on potential responses to the receipt of genetic risk information. Biobanks in other countries are planning or conducting similar projects, and the sharing of lessons learned may provide valuable insight and aid such endeavors.
Nature.com
Challenges of secondary finding disclosure in genomic medicine in rare diseases: A nation-wide survey of Japanese facilities outsourcing comprehensive genetic testing
Comprehensive genome analysis may reveal secondary findings (SFs) including pathogenic variants of genes other than those originally targeted. Comprehensive genetic analysis of rare diseases is generally performed as research in Japan. Therefore, the status and difficulties in SF disclosure remain unclear. To obtain information for the appropriate disclosure of SFs in rare diseases, we conducted a survey on how SFs are handled in clinical practice by facilities that outsource comprehensive genetic testing to other facilities. The response rate was 66.7% (40/60). Among the responding facilities, 55% had a policy of disclosing SFs with clinical utility and considered targeting actionable SFs with high penetrance. These facilities had difficulties in determining the disclosure targets (51%) and in genetic counseling (38%). Improving genetic literacy, establishment of surveillance systems, and providing insurance coverage for medical care to unaffected carriers were commonly cited as solutions to these difficulties. A comparison of the willingness to disclose SFs between overseas and in Japan showed more reluctance in Japan (86% vs. 65% for actionable SFs and 62% vs. 16% for non-actionable SFs). The group with difficulty in determining disclosure targets was significantly more likely to discuss this at conferences with other facilities and to refer guidelines. This suggests that the group with difficulties was unable to make decisions solely at their own facility and sought collaboration with other facilities. These findings suggest the necessity for a system that allows consultation with experts across facilities and guidelines that set forth policies for determining SFs.
Nature.com
Immunogenicity decay and case incidence six months post Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine in autoimmune rheumatic diseases patients
Claudia Goldenstein-SchainbergÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3306-96992,. The determination of durability and vaccine-associated protection is essential for booster doses strategies, however data on the stability of SARS-CoV-2 immunity are scarce. Here we assess anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunogenicity decay and incident cases six months after the 2nd dose of Sinovac-CoronaVac inactivated vaccine (D210) in 828 autoimmune rheumatic diseases patients compared with 207 age/sex-balanced control individuals. The primary outcome is the presence of anti-S1/S2 SARS-CoV-2 IgG at 6 months compared to 6 weeks after 2nd vaccine dose for decay evaluation. Secondary outcomes are presence of neutralizing antibodies, percent inhibition by neutralizing, geometric mean titers and cumulative incident cases at 6 months after 2nd dose. Anti-S1/S2 IgG positivity and titers reduce to 23.8% and 38% in patients (p"‰<"‰0.001) during the six-month follow up and 20% and 51% in controls (p"‰<"‰0.001), respectively. Neutralizing antibodies positivity and percent inhibition declines 41% and 54% in patients (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 39.7% and 47% in controls (p"‰<"‰0.001). Multivariate logistic regression analysis show males (OR"‰="‰0.56;95% CI0.40-0.79), prednisone (OR"‰="‰0.56; 95% CI0.41-0.76), anti-TNF (OR"‰="‰0.66;95% CI0.45-0.96), abatacept (OR"‰="‰0.29; 95% CI0.15-0.56) and rituximab (OR"‰="‰0.32;95% CI0.11-0.90) associate with a substantial reduction in IgG response at day 210 in patients. Although cellular immunity was not assessed, a decrease of COVID-19 cases (from 27.5 to 8.1/100 person-years; p"‰<"‰0.001) is observed despite the concomitant emergence and spread of the Delta variant. Altogether we show a reduction in immunity 6-months of Sinovac-CoronaVac 2nd dose, particularly in males and those under immunosuppressives therapies, without a concomitant rise in COVID-19 cases. (CoronavRheum clinicaltrials.gov:NCT04754698).
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
Assessing the digenic model in rare disorders using population sequencing data
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. An important fraction of patients with rare disorders remains with no clear genetic diagnostic, even after whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing, posing a difficulty in giving adequate treatment and genetic counseling. The analysis of genomic data in rare disorders mostly considers the presence of single gene variants in coding regions that follow a concrete monogenic mode of inheritance. A digenic inheritance, with variants in two functionally-related genes in the same individual, is a plausible alternative that might explain the genetic basis of the disease in some cases. In this case, digenic disease combinations should be absent or underrepresented in healthy individuals. We develop a framework to evaluate the significance of digenic combinations and test its statistical power in different scenarios. We suggest that this approach will be relevant with the advent of new sequencing efforts including hundreds of thousands of samples.
Nature.com
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Nature.com
Impaired synaptic transmission in dorsal dentate gyrus increases impulsive alcohol seeking
Both human and animal studies indicate that the dentate gyrus (DG) of the hippocampus is highly exploited by drug and alcohol abuse. Yet, it is poorly understood how DG dysfunction affects addiction-related behaviors. Here, we used an animal model of alcohol use disorder (AUD) in automated IntelliCages and performed local genetic manipulation to investigate how synaptic transmission in the dorsal DG (dDG) affects alcohol-related behaviors. We show that a cue light induces potentiation-like plasticity of dDG synapses in alcohol-naive mice. This process is impaired in mice trained to drink alcohol. Acamprosate (ACA), a drug that reduces alcohol relapse, rescues the impairment of dDG synaptic transmission in alcohol mice. A molecular manipulation that reduces dDG synaptic AMPAR and NMDAR levels increases impulsive alcohol seeking during cue relapse (CR) in alcohol mice but does not affect alcohol reward, motivation or craving. These findings suggest that hindered dDG synaptic transmission specifically underlies impulsive alcohol seeking induced by alcohol cues, a core symptom of AUD.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Survey of perspectives of people with inherited retinal diseases on ocular gene therapy in Australia
Many gene therapies are in development for treating people with inherited retinal diseases (IRD). We hypothesized that potential recipients of gene therapy would have knowledge gaps regarding treatment. We aimed to assess knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of genetic therapies among potential recipients with IRD, using a novel instrument we designed (Attitudes to Gene Therapy-Eye (AGT-Eye)) and their associations with demographic data, self-reported visual status, and tools assessing quality of life and attitudes toward clinical trials using a community-based cross-sectional survey of Australian adults with IRD. AGT-Eye, overall quality of life EQ-5D-5L, National Eye Institute Visual Functioning Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ-25) and Patient Attitudes to Clinical Trials (PACT-22) instruments were administered. Six hundred and eighty-one people completed the study, 51.7% women of mean age 53.5 years (SD"‰Â±"‰15.8). Most participants (91.6%) indicated they would likely accept gene therapy if it was available to them or family members. However, only 28.3% agreed that they had good knowledge of gene therapy. Most obtained information about gene therapy from the internet (49.3%). Respondents with post-graduate degrees scored highest compared to other educational levels on methods (p"‰<"‰0.001) and outcomes (p"‰="‰0.003) and were more likely to see economic value of treatment (p"‰="‰0.043). Knowledge gaps were present regarding methods and outcomes of gene therapy. This survey has shown high level of interest in the IRD community for gene therapies, and highlights areas for improved clinician and patient education.
Nature.com
The influence of preoperative anxiety on postoperative pain in patients undergoing cardiac surgery
Patients undergoing cardiac surgery represent a challenge in terms of pain management due to multiple factors relating to the patients and to the procedure itself. Our aim was to identify the influence of levels of preoperative anxiety on postoperative pain in patients undergoing cardiac surgery and explore associations between preoperative anxiety, postoperative pain, analgesic requirements, and sex. We present a prospective cohort study of 116 patients undergoing cardiac surgery between January and April 2020. Preoperative anxiety was evaluated using the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory and the amount of morphine needed to keep pain intensity below 4 on the verbal numerical rating scale was recorded for 48Â h post-surgery. Given the extracorporeal circulation time, type of surgery and body surface, it was observed that every percentile increase in preoperative state anxiety led to an extra 0.068Â mg of morphine being administered. For each extra year of age, the amount of morphine needed decreased by 0.26Â mg, no difference was observed between men and women in terms of preoperative anxiety or postoperative analgesics requirements. It may be concluded that in cardiac surgery, postoperative analgesic requirements increased with higher levels of preoperative state anxiety and decreased for every extra year of age.
Comments / 0