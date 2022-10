Uptown Dog Fair and a Duluth film festival: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

๐Ÿ” The Borough Block Party in North Loop runs all day Saturday, with burgers from Parlour and an extensive music lineup. Free.

๐Ÿšถ Walk down Minnehaha on Saturday during Open Streets Minnehaha , which shuts down around 20 blocks of Minnehaha Avenue to vehicle traffic. Note: Itโ€™s the last Open Streets this year. Free.

๐Ÿฆฎ Bring your well-behaved pup to the Uptown Dog Fair on Saturday, featuring a variety of pet vendors, dog portraits and more. Leashed dogs are welcome. Free.

๐ŸŽถ Party in Cedar Riverside at the West Bank Block Party on Saturday, an all-ages outdoor show in the heart of the neighborhood.

Tip : Grab lunch at one of the many East African restaurants just steps away, then get dessert at Keefer Court bakery.

๐Ÿป Itโ€™s Oktoberfest season and several breweries are hosting events this weekend, including Fair State Brewing , Fulton Brewery , Black Forest Inn and Waldmann Brewery. Waldmann Brewery's admission for adults is $7.50 but the rest are free.

๐Ÿš† Rails & Ales , a self-guided tour of breweries along the Light Rail, is this weekend. The ticket includes two free pints, discounts at taprooms and a 3-day Metro Transit pass. $52.

๐Ÿ“ฝ๏ธ Spend a weekend up north at the Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth. The film festival showcases the newest movies, short films and scripts from the Catalyst Story Institute. Prices vary.

๐Ÿ–ผ๏ธ The Rivertown Fall Art Festival in Stillwater is this weekend, and officials say itโ€™s the biggest yet. Expect over 150 booths, a beer tent and beautiful fall colors on the St. Croix River.