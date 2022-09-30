ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Uptown Dog Fair and a Duluth film festival: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

🍔 The Borough Block Party in North Loop runs all day Saturday, with burgers from Parlour and an extensive music lineup. Free.

🚶 Walk down Minnehaha on Saturday during Open Streets Minnehaha , which shuts down around 20 blocks of Minnehaha Avenue to vehicle traffic. Note: It’s the last Open Streets this year. Free.

🦮 Bring your well-behaved pup to the Uptown Dog Fair on Saturday, featuring a variety of pet vendors, dog portraits and more. Leashed dogs are welcome. Free.

🎶 Party in Cedar Riverside at the West Bank Block Party on Saturday, an all-ages outdoor show in the heart of the neighborhood.

  • Tip : Grab lunch at one of the many East African restaurants just steps away, then get dessert at Keefer Court bakery.

🍻 It’s Oktoberfest season and several breweries are hosting events this weekend, including Fair State Brewing , Fulton Brewery , Black Forest Inn and Waldmann Brewery. Waldmann Brewery's admission for adults is $7.50 but the rest are free.

🚆 Rails & Ales , a self-guided tour of breweries along the Light Rail, is this weekend. The ticket includes two free pints, discounts at taprooms and a 3-day Metro Transit pass. $52.

📽️ Spend a weekend up north at the Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth. The film festival showcases the newest movies, short films and scripts from the Catalyst Story Institute. Prices vary.

🖼️ The Rivertown Fall Art Festival in Stillwater is this weekend, and officials say it’s the biggest yet. Expect over 150 booths, a beer tent and beautiful fall colors on the St. Croix River.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Relief on the roads as there are no more closures at 27th avenue west

Access to south 27th west on-ramp to northbound I-35 has been granted to commuters again. The on-ramp had been closed for almost a year, creating detours for commuters to travel to get onto northbound I-35. The timeline was pushed back from its originally re-opening date for safety concerns. “It improves...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Duluth, MN
Society
boreal.org

Ghost walk tour and paranormal investigation in Canal Park

Ghost tours are becoming increasingly popular especially with haunted areas like the William A. Irvine ship. However, plenty of ghost stories are unknown walking throughout all of Canal Park. Duluth Ghost Tours is led by Kimberly Christine, a tour guide whose story-telling, is a bit unique. Christine uses in her...
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022

The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Co. kidnapping suspect in jail, expected in court Tuesday

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -During the weekend an amber alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area. Now the man authorities said she was with is in the Chippewa County Jail and could face multiple charges. Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, that suspect, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, was...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy