Your guide to raking leaves in Austin

Welcome to autumn, when our yards are littered with ( sticky, aphid-y ) leaves.

Why it matters: Around this time of year, many of us feel compelled to spend hours on the menial task of shepherding leaves into bags or bins.

Our hacks: If you have more leaves for curbside pickup than fit in the city-supplied green cart, eschew the single-use leaf bags, and instead buy a bunch of cheapo, stackable garbage cans. They're reusable, less expensive over time and often come with wheels.

Wait till right after a rain, when the leaves clump together nicely, making them easier to rake up.

Yes, but: God knows when it'll rain again. You could do a quick hosing of your yard for the same effect.

Use a small child to stuff down the leaves.

This works — especially if you use garbage cans instead of leaf bags.

Gently lift a sub-6-year-old by the armpits and place him or her in the seemingly full-of-leaves garbage can. Ask the child to stomp or dance.

Alternatively: Just leave the leaves.

They'll break down naturally or you can grind them up by mower , ultimately enriching your soil .

And if you just have to clean them up, compost 'em. Try raking them onto an old sheet and dragging them to your compost pile. ( H/t reader Aimee B. for that tip )

What we're reading: The O. Henry short story masterpiece, " The Last Leaf ," naturally.