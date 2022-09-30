ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Griswold takes on unblemished Lenox Tonight

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDJdZ_0iGVgi3o00

(Griswold) Griswold travels to Lenox tonight for an 8-player District #9 match-up. Lenox is undefeated heading into week 6, and Griswold is 0-5.

Griswold Head Coach Chase Wallace says Lenox is well-coached with many good athletes and few weaknesses. Isaac Grundman and Keigan Kitzman lead the team in rushing with 541 and 358 yards, respectively.

Coach Wallace says their focus in getting better every week. He says the season has not gone quite as they wanted it to. Wallace says getting Cale Swain back in the lineup boosted the offense. The senior carried the ball 21 times for 153 yards and scored a touchdown.

Coach Wallace says turnovers and giving up big plays have been an issue so far this season. Wallace says the message this week is to go out and play as hard as possible and see what happens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Harlan preps for big district test against ADM

(Harlan) A lot of eyes not just in this area, but statewide will be on Harlan’s Week 7 showdown with ADM. KSOM will air the contest with live video streaming HERE. Both teams are tied atop the Class 3A District 6 standings. “There are probably going to be some fireworks in this one. They have a potent offense. We have a pretty potent offense. There defense really flies around and has a lot of speed on the field and our defense has some speed.”
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Berg’s 6th place run leads Nodaway Valley at Wartburg

(Waverly) The Nodaway Valley boys and girls cross country teams participated on Saturday at the Wartburg meet. Doug Berg led the Wolverine boys with a top ten finish. Berg crossed the finish line 6th in a time of 16:51. Malachi Broers placed 78th. Nodaway Valley’s team total was 444 which put them 18th among 27 scoring squads.
NODAWAY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Bands Take Part in 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

CLARINDA, IA – Several area school bands placed in parade and field competitions at the 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In Parade Competition, Worth County placed third and Stanberry placed 4th in High School Class 1A. South Harrison placed 4th in High School Class 2A. In...
CLARINDA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, IA
Lenox, IA
Sports
City
Griswold, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Griswold, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Western Iowa Today

Dena Sheeder Obituary

Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Burke) Hepperle on May 24, 1961, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Dena was united in marriage to Dirk Sheeder in...
CASEY, IA
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mildred “Millie” Miller Obituary

Mildred “Millie” Miller, age 89 of Atlantic, Iowa died on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church near Wiota, Iowa with Rev. Mike Bodkins officiating. Burial will be held privately for the family at the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials can be made in her name to First Lutheran Church and can be mailed or left at the funeral home. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home is caring for Millie and her family at this time and condolences can be sent at schmidtfamilyfh.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. According to the report, 57-year-old Jeffrey Daniels, of Glenwood, and 57-year-old Mark Priester, of Lincoln, Nebraska, were both arrested on Sunday. Daniels and Priester were each held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lenox Tonight
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Western Iowa Today

Jean Davis Obituary

Jean Davis, 84, of Prescott passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Celebration of Life Services: Will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Pastor Karen Patrick will officiate the service. Private family burial will be held in the Bohemian Cemetery at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
PRESCOTT, IA
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWT

Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd Street bridge will close, just south of Interstate 80. The city says the 42nd Street bridge between the I-80 East exit ramp and D Street will close on the morning of Oct. 17. It’s a well-traveled...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Beverly Rix Obituary

Beverly Rix, age 81, of Manning, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at her home in Manning. Private family funeral services will be held in early October. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements.
MANNING, IA
kmaland.com

Weekend Shen assault leads to arrest

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is charged in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Tammie Laynette Comstock was arrested for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers were contacted at around 3 a.m. regarding an altercation taking place in the 800 block of West Nishna Road.
SHENANDOAH, IA
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | October 1| 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, October 1, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Flu Season Right Around the Corner

(Atlantic) Flu season is approaching, and Cass Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elaine Berry believes everyone should get a flu shot, most notably the very young, people 65 years of age and older, and those with health conditions such as diabetes and lung and heart disease. Dr. Berry says five...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested for Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury in Adair County. The Stuart Police Department says officers were called to the AmericInn Saturday evening for an assault. Following an investigation, 21-year-old Jayson Omar Perez, of Monte Alto, Texas, was arrested for Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and on an outside warrant. Perez was held on $10,000 cash or surety bond on the Adair County charge and is awaiting an initial appearance on the Texas warrants. 27-year-old Fernando Becerra Jr, of Weslaco, Texas, was arrested for Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and No Valid Driver’s License. Becerra was held on $10,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy