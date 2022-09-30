Griswold takes on unblemished Lenox Tonight

(Griswold) Griswold travels to Lenox tonight for an 8-player District #9 match-up. Lenox is undefeated heading into week 6, and Griswold is 0-5.

Griswold Head Coach Chase Wallace says Lenox is well-coached with many good athletes and few weaknesses. Isaac Grundman and Keigan Kitzman lead the team in rushing with 541 and 358 yards, respectively.

Coach Wallace says their focus in getting better every week. He says the season has not gone quite as they wanted it to. Wallace says getting Cale Swain back in the lineup boosted the offense. The senior carried the ball 21 times for 153 yards and scored a touchdown.

Coach Wallace says turnovers and giving up big plays have been an issue so far this season. Wallace says the message this week is to go out and play as hard as possible and see what happens.