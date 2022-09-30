ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a New Yorker would serve for a Bears vs. Giants watch party

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

The 2-1 Bears head to New York this weekend to take on the 2-1 Giants.

Eating the news: As you prepare your Sunday spread for what will most likely be a Bears victory, you may think about getting into the opponent's head.

  • What would a Giants fan put out for a big game day party?

So we asked New Yorker and former MasterChef contestant Sam Reiff-Pasarew, part of the award-winning kids and family podcast Story Pirates and noted New York food expert .

🍕 Pizza: "It's New York, so I gotta have pizza. My choice would be a pepperoni square pie from Mamas Too on the Upper West Side."

🥪 Sandwich : "I'd get a loaf of rye bread and some brown mustard… a couple pounds of pastrami and corned beef from David’s Brisket House in Brooklyn."

🍖 Chinese BBQ: "I'd get some char siu Chinese bbq pork from Corner 28 The Roast in Sunset Park Brooklyn and eat it with some ginger scallion dipping sauce and sticky white rice."

Other ideas: Cannoli and sfogliatelle from the Italian bakery Fortunato Brothers in Williamsburg.

  • Double cheeseburger sliders from 7th Street Burger in Manhattan.
  • Macaroni and cheese pancakes and an egg cream from Shopsin's on the lower east side.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Is it too late to look into NYC flights? Bears are going to win, but Sam's spread is for champions.

