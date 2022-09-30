Marshall Faulk, Reggie Bush and Robbie Gould definitely know a thing or two about moving a ball across a football field. Faulk is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, racking up near 20,000 yards from scrimmage for his career. Bush may or may not have won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, but he was one of the best running backs ever in college football and amassed over 10,000 all-purpose yards across 11 NFL seasons. Robbie Gould is an elite-level kicker.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO