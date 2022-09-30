Read full article on original website
The ‘tombstone village’ built by Korean refugees on a Japanese cemetery
At first glance, Ami-dong seems like an ordinary village within the South Korean city of Busan, with colorful houses and narrow alleys set against looming mountains. But on closer inspection, visitors might spot an unusual building material embedded in house foundations, walls and steep staircases: tombstones inscribed with Japanese characters.
ASIA・
Australia commits to zero extinctions with new plan to protect 30% of land
Australia, which has one of the world’s worst records on extinctions, on Tuesday announced a 10-year plan to prevent any more species from dying out in the country by protecting its most threatened plants and animals. Launching the plan at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia’s Minister for the Environment...
Danish Queen says she’s ‘sorry’ for stripping grandchildren of royal titles
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has apologized after removing the royal titles of four of her eight grandchildren. She’s not changing her mind about the move, however. The 82-year-old monarch, who earlier this year celebrated half a century on the throne, announced on Thursday that from next year the children of her younger son, Prince Joachim, will no longer be known as prince and princess.
Depeche Mode line up 1st album, tour in over 5 years
BERLIN — (AP) — Depeche Mode have lined up a new album and the band's first live shows in more than five years, an announcement that comes months after the death of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher. The band said in Berlin on Tuesday that the...
U.K. selects site for world’s first fusion power plant
The British government wants to see a prototype, commercial-scale fusion reactor in operation by 2040.
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
