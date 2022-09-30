ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘tombstone village’ built by Korean refugees on a Japanese cemetery

At first glance, Ami-dong seems like an ordinary village within the South Korean city of Busan, with colorful houses and narrow alleys set against looming mountains. But on closer inspection, visitors might spot an unusual building material embedded in house foundations, walls and steep staircases: tombstones inscribed with Japanese characters.
Australia commits to zero extinctions with new plan to protect 30% of land

Australia, which has one of the world’s worst records on extinctions, on Tuesday announced a 10-year plan to prevent any more species from dying out in the country by protecting its most threatened plants and animals. Launching the plan at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia’s Minister for the Environment...
Danish Queen says she’s ‘sorry’ for stripping grandchildren of royal titles

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has apologized after removing the royal titles of four of her eight grandchildren. She’s not changing her mind about the move, however. The 82-year-old monarch, who earlier this year celebrated half a century on the throne, announced on Thursday that from next year the children of her younger son, Prince Joachim, will no longer be known as prince and princess.
Indy100

What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts

1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
