Supreme Court won't hear appeal over Nashville Metro referendum

By Nate Rau
 4 days ago

The two-year legal battle over a proposal to roll back the city's 2020 property tax increase and make other drastic changes to the Metro charter came to an end Thursday.

  • The Supreme Court rejected the Davidson County Election Commission's request to appeal earlier rulings, which blocked the proposal.

Why it matters: The legal fight was a spectacle unto itself, pitting the Republican-led election commission against the city and powerful pro-business groups.

Driving the news: The dispute began in 2020 when the anti-tax group 4 Good Government sought to undo Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Council's 34% property tax increase. 4 Good Government also wanted voters to have the power to approve future tax increases and certain land deals by the city.

  • The group gathered signatures to force a referendum on its proposals but met resistance from Metro, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and other pro-business groups.
  • Election commissioners pressed to put the measure on the ballot and rung up a massive legal bill in their efforts.

Flashback: At every level of the litigation, judges refuted the election commission.

  • Chancellor Russell Perkins threw the measure out, but the Republican commissioners voted to appeal. An Appeals Court sided with Metro, but the commissioners voted to take the matter to the state Supreme Court.
  • The legal fight boiled down to whether the anti-tax effort followed the law in choosing a date for the referendum. Perkins also ruled the proposal was illegal for other reasons.

What he's saying: "This ill-fated effort to prop up a transparently defective and non-compliant referendum petition using private counsel — who billed taxpayers through the nose in the least transparent way possible — ranks among the most brazen heists of public money in recent Nashville history," attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represented the business groups, said in a press release.

  • Election Commission administrator Jeff Roberts tells Axios the legal bill for the lawsuit so far is $891,586.88.

The other side: "The rights of the voters to have a voice in their government is important. Metro Government and anti-voter groups sued the Commission six times to defeat those rights. The Commission defended those rights all the way up to the Tennessee Supreme Court," commission chairperson Jim DeLanis tells Axios. "As chairman, I respect the Supreme Court's decision, but I am disappointed that, unfortunately, the voters will not have the opportunity to vote on these important issues."

Axios Nashville

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt considers run for Nashville mayor

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt tells Axios she has compiled a team in advance of a potential 2023 Nashville mayoral run.State of play: While Mayor John Cooper has not officially announced his intention to seek reelection, Councilmember Freddie O'Connell and former Metro official Matt Wiltshire have already entered the race.Nonprofit executive Hal Cato and businessperson Jim Gingrich are considered likely to run as well.The big picture: Hurt, who is Black, would be the only established minority candidate if she enters the race and Nashville's first Black mayor if she won.She has a track record of winning countywide elections, notching victories in the 2015 and 2019 at-large council races.Nashville's last three mayors were former at-large council members.Yes, but: Hurt will have to up her fundraising game in order to win. Some of the challengers have the ability to significantly finance their own campaigns.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville at-large council candidates eye 2023

The field is already beginning to form for next year's critical at-large Metro Council races, with just two incumbents vying for reelection.Why it matters: The five at-large council members represent all of Davidson County and wield significant influence on the issues handled by the city's legislative body.Councilmembers Bob Mendes and Sharon Hurt are term-limited. Councilmember Steve Glover resigned from his seat earlier this year following health issues.Driving the news: Councilmembers Burkley Allen and Zulfat Suara confirmed to Axios they intend to run for reelection.Councilmember Jeff Syracuse, who represents the Donelson area, is term-limited for his district seat but announced last...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Hal Cato won't run for mayor

In a surprise move Tuesday, prominent nonprofit executive Hal Cato announced in an email that he will not be running for mayor.He'd spent the last several months meeting with political and business leaders to discuss entering the race.Why it matters: Cato presented a formidable challenge for Mayor John Cooper, who has not yet officially announced his re-election intentions. Cato left his role at the helm of Thistle Farms earlier this year. He also held the top job at the nonprofit Oasis Center.What he's saying: "Having grown up in and with Nashville, I believe we're at a critical moment that will define our city's priorities, as well as who can thrive here, for years to come," Cato said in his note. "After a lot of consideration, I have decided that I am not the right next leader for our metropolitan government."State of play: Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell and Matt Wiltshire, who ran the city's economic development office and worked on affordable housing issues for the Metro Development and Housing Agency, are the only confirmed candidates.Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios earlier this month she's pondering a run as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Cooper pitches plan to fight homelessness

Mayor John Cooper pushed Metro Council in a speech Wednesday to approve his plan to spend $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds to combat homelessness. Details: Cooper unveiled the proposal during his State of Metro address earlier this year. After being deferred, four linked pieces of legislation are up for a vote soon. He proposes to spend:
HOMELESS
Axios Nashville

Representation improves on Nashville boards

The racial diversity of Metro board appointments by Mayor John Cooper is improving, according to a demographic report provided to the Metro Council on Friday.Cooper also continued to round out his administration, announcing five new hires.Why it matters: Boards and commissions are volunteer positions, but they play a vital role in overseeing government operations such as parks, sports facilities and the electric service.Flashback: Cooper's administration has been dogged by high turnover, including among top advisers. Due in part to office vacancies, the administration missed a glut of deadlines and fell drastically behind on board appointments a year ago.The administration has...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Biden and Kamala to announce new plans to protect reproductive rights - 100 days after Roe was overturned: President will say abortion rights have been curtailed for millions and will give $6M to healthcare services

President Joe Biden will mark 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade by criticizing states that have curtailed abortion rights and announcing $6 million in healthcare service funding. He will announce the new guidelines and the federal grants at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force,...
POTUS
Axios

Tennessee lawmakers grill prison officials

State prison leaders faced withering bipartisan criticism at a legislative hearing this week, with lawmakers from both parties questioning the Department of Correction's handling of staffing shortages and record keeping. Why it matters: Multiple lawmakers said they were underwhelmed by the agency's response to a 2020 audit that found widespread...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

