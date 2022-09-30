ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K

By Sami Sparber
 4 days ago

Signs of a cooling market persist in the Twin Cities, as sales fell and home price growth slowed in August, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS.

  • Here are five stunners to kickstart your hunt in this less competitive market.

7224 Blaisdell Ave. — $325,000

Why we love it: Newly renovated, this sunny abode is tucked on a quiet street near Wood Lake Nature Center and other neighborhood hot spots.

  • Location: Richfield
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,695 square feet
  • Listed by: Sara Melby and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, deck, fenced yard, arched doorways
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36439x_0iGVfoON00
Photo courtesy of Sara Melby https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAnPY_0iGVfoON00 Photo courtesy of Sara Melby https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9KsI_0iGVfoON00
Photo courtesy of Sara Melby

1536 Scheffer Ave. — $325,000

Why we love it: This picturesque home boasts large, south-facing windows and an open concept main level.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,602 square feet
  • Listed by: Alex and Ben Dzurik at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, deck, fenced yard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbbFh_0iGVfoON00
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XofJu_0iGVfoON00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsL5U_0iGVfoON00
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins

7909 W. 107th St. — $409,900

Why we love it: Unwind in this spacious home that offers cozy gathering spaces complete with a grand, brick fireplace.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,192 square feet
  • Listed by: Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, new fridge and stove, hardwood floors, deck overlooking fenced yard, updates throughout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHm4k_0iGVfoON00
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DFDZ_0iGVfoON00 Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0Esq_0iGVfoON00
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdBql_0iGVfoON00 Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich

2201 Buchanan St. N.E. — $425,000

Why we love it: Modern meets vintage in this abode that's brimming with lush textures and wood trim.

  • Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,574 square feet
  • Listed by: Jeff Nobleza and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, center island, hardwood floors, built-ins, skylight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFNH_0iGVfoON00 Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrLml_0iGVfoON00 Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ywi4v_0iGVfoON00 Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza

8200 Vincent Ave. S. — $429,999

Why we love it: Remodeled from top to bottom, this 1.5-story boasts a sleek kitchen and lets in tons of natural light.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet
  • Listed by: Denise Mazone at Mazone Real Estate Group, Inc
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partial basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, natural woodwork, electric fireplace, patio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45elPU_0iGVfoON00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoiEW_0iGVfoON00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aEaM_0iGVfoON00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone

#Housing Prices#Hot Spots#Photography#Business Industry#Housing List#The Twin Cities
