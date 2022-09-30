Read full article on original website
Mel’s Musings – What the future may bring
Currently the Mitchell School Board is considering some possibilities for a new high school. They include simply “fixing up” the current sixty-year-old MHS, constructing a new high school but continuing to use the old building for some things, gym space for instance – thus doubling the operating cost of running a high school – or erecting a new building and hooking it onto a 54-year-old structure (the MCTEA built in 1968) all ridiculous options. Perhaps the Board should consider whether a completely virtual classroom will be the future of education, making construction of any kind unnecessary.
October 3-9 is Manufacturing Week in Mitchell
This week is Manufacturing Week in Mitchell. The Mitchell Area Manufacturers Association, or M.A.M.A., is a membership organization structured specifically to “promote and improve Mitchell and the surrounding communities by maintaining a strong manufacturing base and developing quality employment.” One of this group’s main focuses is to get students to think about how manufacturing impacts them and how it is important to the future of our economy. Presentations will be held early Tuesday and Wednesday with the Middle School CTE classes to show them products manufactured right here in Mitchell. The M.A.M.A group will also be sponsoring popcorn at this Friday’s Kernel football game. Participating companies are Toshiba, AKG and Trail King. The public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. to participate in guided tours of these companies.
Nona Lucille Markus, 90, Harrison
HARRISON — Nona Lucille Markus, 90, died at Avera Brady Heatlth and Rehab in Mitchell on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Harrison Community Church (North Church). Arrangements by Hoehn Bros. Funeral Home.
Sun Gold Sports Player of the Week: Reed Rus of Mount Vernon/Plankinton
WAGNER, S.D. — Reed Rus of the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game on Sept. 30, 2022 for his performance against the Wagner Red Raiders in a 48-24 win. The senior quarterback had eight carries for 205 yards and three rushing scores — including an 84-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Listen to the McLeod’s Printing Area Game of the Week every Friday during the season on Kool 98.3 FM and Kool98.com!
