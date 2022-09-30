Gophers' Mo Ibrahim goes for history

Data: Sports Reference; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim has a chance to leave the University of Minnesota with all of the team's career rushing records.

If things go perfectly, he could also end up in rare Big Ten company.

Catch up fast : Ibrahim is off to a hot start to his senior year. He broke Darrell Thompson's school touchdown record last week and now has Thompson's yardage record in sight.

With eight regular season games to go, he needs to average 118.5 yards to surpass Thompson, who holds the school record with 4,518.

Long shot: A bowl game is all but certain, and a Big Ten title game is also possible. Ibrahim could end up playing 10 games, giving him an outside chance to become one of the top five career rushing leaders in Big Ten history.

By the numbers: Ibrahim, sitting at 3,570 yards and 41 touchdowns, would need to average one touchdown and 173 yards per game to make the top five in those categories.