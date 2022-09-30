ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Child arrested after threatening family with scissors

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

CASTALIA , Ohio (WJW) – A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.

According to a police report, the child, whose age was not given, was chasing other children with a pair of scissors and stating he was going to kill them.

When police arrived at the home on Billings Road, they say the child was found walking down another nearby roadway.

According to the report, the child told police, “I was just running away from home because my aunt said to run away, so that’s what I’m doing.”

When the officer asked the child why he was chasing other kids with scissors, he said “Because I was mad at them” and they were “being mean”.

An adult at the home told police, the children were playing with Hot Wheels and toy animals when the boy became upset because another child had the specific Hot Wheel and toy animal that he wanted. That’s when the boy allegedly grabbed the scissors and said “Okay, I got something for you.”

The police report says, the child’s older sibling was able to tackle him and take away the scissors, while an adult at the home called 911.

The juvenile has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He was transported to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Facility.

Jessie Colors
4d ago

This is ridiculous! When has felony charges on a child ever helped them?

Summer Jewels
3d ago

Sounds like this child needs anger management therapy. Where is all this anger coming from?

