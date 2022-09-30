North Texas breweries among top craft brewers in state

Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Texas craft breweries rebounded in 2021, a promising sign after the pandemic staggered the industry.

The state of beer: Of the state's 10 largest breweries, seven increased production in 2021 compared with 2020, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

Just one Texas brewery — Spoetzl Brewery — saw a year-over-year decline in production, but the Shiner-based brewery continues to see the highest sales in the state, with more than 500,000 barrels sold last year.

The state also saw 12 breweries close and 45 open, the data shows.

The big picture: The craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021 , while the overall market moved up 1%. Texas placed two breweries — Saint Arnold and the brewer of Shiner — among the nation's 50 largest.

Yes, but: The rebound could be hampered by supply chain problems and a carbon dioxide shortage caused by contamination at an extinct volcano in Mississippi.

Zoom in: Sales at Dallas' Community Brewing Co. and Fort Worth's Martin House Brewing Company were among the top five craft brewers in the state.

Sales at Dallas-based Manhattan Project jumped 34% and increased 12% at McKinney's Tupps Brewery .

Meanwhile, big brew sales at Revolver Brewing in beautiful Granbury increased 4% but are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Zoom out: Pinthouse Brewing in Austin was the state's fastest-growing craft brewery, with a 92% increase in sales.

Between the lines: The annual data — published for its members in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Of note: Not all Texas craft brewers are represented in the rankings, because some do not submit sales and production data to the Colorado-based Brewers Association, the industry trade group.

Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers.

Also excluded are local breweries who don't meet the definition of independent.

What's next: Bart Watson, the association's chief economist who compiled the data, told Axios' John Frank that 2022 is producing mixed results and projected growth is near 4-5%.