Best Day Ever: Juan Dies of Sones De México

By Monica Eng
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DMW4_0iGVfWSB00 Juan Dies (second from left) of Sones De México. Photo courtesy of DCASE

The 22nd World Music Festival Chicago starts today, bringing global artists to perform for free at various venues around the city. International highlights include Italy's Paolo Angeli , Mali's Al Bilali Soudan and Colombia's Bazurto All Stars .

Zoom in: The lineup includes Pilsen-based Sones De México , which performs and teaches traditional Mexican folk music.

We caught up with band leader Juan Dies to give us his Best Day Ever in Chicago.

🫐 Breakfast: "I love to cook. No recipes. I improvise. My greatest hits are a poached egg inside a baked acorn squash with toasted pumpkin seeds, sautéed spinach, crepes filled with requesón and a homemade blueberry compote."

  • "For eating out, I like Carnitas Don Pedro sold by the pound with a stack of tortillas and pickled jalapeños."

🧘 Morning activity: "I like waking up at 5am and enjoying a couple of hours of quiet time before everyone else gets up. During this time I read, do mindful meditation and practice gratitude."

🧋 Lunch: "My favorite takeout in the neighborhood is a bánh mì sandwich or a spring roll and a bubble tea from Bánh Mi Broadway ."

🎸 Afternoon activity: " Well, on a perfect day, I would take a midday walk in the park after lunch with my girlfriend to remind me to 'stop and smell the roses.' I'll also play a little guitar for myself, just for joy, and come up with a new riff."

🍣 Dinner: "When returning from a tour I like getting grilled octopus at San Soo Gab San Korean BBQ or bluefin tuna sashimi at Q Sushi Bar & Omakase ."

  • "For a special Mexican night near home I like cecina at La Condesa Two , and for late-night, juicy grub after a gig, I like barbacoa tacos at La Pasadita before hitting the sack."

🛌 Evening activity: "I like putting on a long and boring movie with a sleep timer on. It works better and faster than Ambien!"

