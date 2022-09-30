Leonard F. Gregory, 79, of Butler passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Butler on March 28, 1943, to the late Leonard and Dorothy (Keffalas) Gregory Sr. Leonard was employed as a painter for over 40 years and was the owner of Gregory’s Antique Shop on the South Side of Butler. He loved antiques, reading, and going out to eat. Leonard was the beloved husband of Sheri Field; father of Len (Rose) Gregory and Marilyn (Garrett) Gregory; brother of Tyrone Gregory and Jim Gregory; and stepfather of Kimberly Field and Haily (Michael) Kerner. He is also survived by his mother in-law Marlene Skelley; cousin Ralph (Marlene) West; and best buddy Ray Gambel. Leonard was preceded in death by his brothers Rich Gregory and Tony Gregory. Family and friends received on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s.

BUTLER, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO