butlerradio.com
Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week
The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
butlerradio.com
Leonard F. Gregory
Leonard F. Gregory, 79, of Butler passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Butler on March 28, 1943, to the late Leonard and Dorothy (Keffalas) Gregory Sr. Leonard was employed as a painter for over 40 years and was the owner of Gregory’s Antique Shop on the South Side of Butler. He loved antiques, reading, and going out to eat. Leonard was the beloved husband of Sheri Field; father of Len (Rose) Gregory and Marilyn (Garrett) Gregory; brother of Tyrone Gregory and Jim Gregory; and stepfather of Kimberly Field and Haily (Michael) Kerner. He is also survived by his mother in-law Marlene Skelley; cousin Ralph (Marlene) West; and best buddy Ray Gambel. Leonard was preceded in death by his brothers Rich Gregory and Tony Gregory. Family and friends received on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s.
butlerradio.com
Summit Academy Football Team Falls to South Side
The Summit Academy football team fell to South Side on Saturday, the final 49-0. Summit Academy will travel to Riverview this Friday for a 7pm matchup.
butlerradio.com
Herman “Buddy” Melvin Leventhal
Herman “Buddy” Melvin Leventhal, 96, formerly of Butler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home in Boca Raton, Florida, surrounded by his family. Buddy was born July 26, 1926, in Butler. After graduating from Butler High School in 1943, Buddy enlisted in the US...
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Holding Steady; National Average Jumps
Gas prices continue to inch down both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $3.91 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
butlerradio.com
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
butlerradio.com
No Injuries In Muddy Creek Twp. Crash
No one was injured in a weekend crash in Muddy Creek Township. The one vehicle accident happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on Route 19 northbound. Police say 31-year-old Travis Miller of Fombell was driving too fast when he lost control of his car. His vehicle then went off the road, overturned and hit an embankment.
butlerradio.com
Crews Begin Milling and Paving Project On New Castle Hill
Crews began milling work last night on New Castle Road in Butler. That means you will be seeing some traffic cones on the hill this morning stretching from the intersection of Jefferson and Cunningham the whole way through the entrance to the Butler Senior High School. Paving is expected to...
butlerradio.com
One Dead After Overnight Turnpike Crash
One person has died following an overnight crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Our news partners at WPXI-TV report that the accident happened at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane around mile marker 37—which is in between the Butler and Allegheny interchanges. One other person was reportedly injured in...
butlerradio.com
SRU Joins State Officials To Offer FAFSA Reminder
Slippery Rock University and a couple of state agencies are teaming up to remind students and families that the deadline to apply for federal financial aid in the upcoming year is fast approaching. The Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) stopped at SRU to promote...
butlerradio.com
Candlelight Prayer Service Of Hope Happening In Evans City
As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, the public is invited to attend a special event in Evans City. A Candlelight Prayer Service of Hope is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s United Church of Christ. Weather permitting, this outdoor service will include candles available for a...
butlerradio.com
Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native
Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
butlerradio.com
Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student
Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow
Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Solar Leaf Print activity kit on Monday in the lobby on a first come, first served basis. Then on Wednesday, a special Make Way for Duck eggs story time will take place at 6 p.m.
butlerradio.com
No One Seriously Injured In Rt. 19 Crash
Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
butlerradio.com
Zelienople Woman To Be Recognized As Community Champion
A local resident will be honored later today for volunteer service with several organizations. Adel Fatur of Zelienople is to be presented with the “16th District Community Champion Award” by U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly shortly after 11 a.m. at the Zelienople Historical Society. Fatur will be presented with...
butlerradio.com
Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms
Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
