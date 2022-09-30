ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is good for business but bad for workers

By Tasha Tsiaperas, Jay R. Jordan
Axios Houston
Axios Houston
 4 days ago

Data: Oxfam America ; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Texas is practically the worst state for workers, according to a new study by Oxfam America .

Driving the news: States were ranked on wages, worker protections and employees' ability to unionize.

  • Oregon is the best state for workers, and North Carolina is the worst.
  • Texas ranked 48th.

Details: The report points to wages lagging inflation, COVID-19 and several states' abortion restrictions as causes for more perilous work conditions.

  • Texas earned a zero for its right-to-organize score because it's a right-to-work state and doesn't require collective bargaining for public workers, among other factors.

The big picture: The study comes on the heels of a new Gallup poll that says 71% of Americans support labor unions, the highest percentage since 1965.

Yes, but: Houston workers continue to organize, with two new unions formed in the last few weeks.

  • Workers at the Starbucks in Montrose successfully unionized after a months-long campaign, the first shop in Houston to do so.
  • Employees at Republic National Distributing Co. in Houston also won a certification election this month, according to the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation.

Comments / 1

Related
Philosophy Blogger

Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)

The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
do512.com

Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Texas Government
State
Oregon State
Houston, TX
Government
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston man indicted for student financial aid fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- A 39-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges and universities, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Emmanuel Finnih is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho at 2 p.m. today.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Collective Bargaining#Gallup#Americans#Montrose
Axios Houston

Made-to-fade tattoo parlor comes to Houston

A new tattoo parlor recently opened in Montrose — except this place only offers ink that will fade within roughly a year. Why it matters: Tattoos are usually permanent. But Ephemeral Tattoo wants to change the game so people who would not have gotten a tattoo because of their cultural or religious backgrounds or out of fear of regretting it have the opportunity to rock artwork on their bodies.Driving the news: Ephemeral opened its Houston location on Sept. 12. It's their fifth location in the U.S., following Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta.The company says it chose Houston because...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Craft beer production rises in Texas after dip in 2020

Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosTexas craft breweries rebounded in 2021, a promising sign after the pandemic crippled the industry. The state of beer: Of the state's 10 largest breweries, seven increased production in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.Pinthouse Brewing was the state's fastest-growing craft brewery with a 92% increase in sales.Just one Texas brewery — Spoetzl Brewery — saw a year-over-year decline in production, but the Shiner-based brewery continues to see the highest sales in the state with more than 500,000 barrels in sales last year.The state...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Axios Houston

Axios Houston

Houston, TX
105
Followers
64
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Houston is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy