Des Moines, IA

Des Moines weekend plans: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Friday

⭐️ Galileo: A jerk or hero of science? Get a free astronomy lesson at the Drake Municipal Observatory, followed by stargazing with guidance. 8-10pm.

Saturday

🐝 Take a free tour of Birds & Bees Urban Farm in Des Moines during their Annual Harvest Party . Listen to Irish music and eat food from the farm starting at 2pm.

☕️ Celebrate International Coffee Day at the BLK & Bold roastery in Des Moines. Take a tour of the facility and learn more about the specialty drinks from 1-5pm.

🍺 Pull out the lederhosen because Firetrucker is hosting an Oktoberfest. 4-11pm.

Sunday

🚲 Jam out to free live music and grab a beer during Des Moines' Waterworks Bands, Brews & Bikes Concert series from 2-4pm.

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines bike trail provides new path between West Des Moines

Trail users will have another way to get from Des Moines to West Des Moines via a new, 10-foot wide path alongside 63th Street.Driving the news: The City of Des Moines approved the $109,000 trail project last month, which starts north of Raccoon River by the Levee Trail and goes to SW McKinley Avenue.Several other partners are involved in constructing the trail, including the city of West Des Moines and the new Paws & Pints development.State of play: The trail will initially start west from Lincoln Avenue to Creston Avenue. From there, pedestrians will use the traffic signal to cross 63rd towards the east side to go up to SW McKinley Avenue.What's next: Construction will start in 2024.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
ANKENY, IA
We Are Iowa

New to Des Moines? Me too — here's what's worth a visit so far

DES MOINES, Iowa — As a newcomer to Des Moines, exploring a new city, learning the culture and finding the best things to do can be a little intimidating. I first moved to Des Moines in late May for work and, since then, I've been trying to find my footing by taking myself on adventures and figuring out what's worth a return trip. So far, it's been successful.
DES MOINES, IA
metalinjection

COREY TAYLOR Discusses How Des Moines Creatively Fueled SLIPKNOT In The '90s

Slipknot slowly accrued their classic lineup throughout the '90s, with Corey Taylor replacing Anders Colsefni in 1997 and Jim Root, Sid Wilson, and Chris Fehn all joining in prior to the recording of their 1999 self-titled debut album. In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, Taylor said he felt an attraction to Slipknot before even joining the band because he knew they had a similar drive to show the world what Des Moines, IA was actually up to creatively.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed during an altercation.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines readers share their cutest dog pics

Life can be a little "ruff" out here, but as you head into the weekend, here's some adorable local dogs submitted by our fellow Axios Des Moines readers. Photo courtesy of Christian Davis.Here's Theodore of West Des Moines looking especially dapper in his bowtie. (He definitely doesn't work from home.) Photo courtesy of Julie McCauleyMeet Edward the corgi. He may not be royalty, but he's a king in our hearts. Photo courtesy of Julia Sayers GokhaleLouie G. is pictured here enjoying a staycation at the Surety Hotel. How could anyone tell this pup to get off the furniture?
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Second mural in Des Moines dedicated to Yore Jieng

A second mural at Oakridge Neighborhood is being painted this week in memory of Yore Jieng, a teenager and resident killed by a stray bullet in October of 2016 whose death remains unsolved.Catch up quick: Jieng, 14, was riding in a car with his sister near Keosauqua Way and 12th Street in Des Moines when he was shot in the head. He died about a week later.Police still have no suspects and have said Jieng did nothing to provoke the violence.State of play: Jieng's parents are Sudanese refugees who moved to Des Moines shortly before he was born. He lived...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person

A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side

Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Des Moines buys a $151K big screen for free flicks

Des Moines is purchasing a $151,000 LED big screen and trailer for its Free Flicks program. State of play: The Friday night summer movie series has used an inflatable screen in recent years. But the equipment is getting old and is expensive to repair, according to information provided to the...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator

This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
CARROLL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

