Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were sitting in their left-field seats at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark when New York Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza hit a long drive in their direction. Braylon made the the catch on Peraza’s first big league homer. The Sheffields met with Peraza after New York’s 5-4 win and received some signed baseballs and tickets to a future Yankees game in Arlington, Texas. The damage to the Sheffields’ home during Hurricane Ian was relatively minor compared to others in their neighborhood. But flooding in their garage ruined Braylon’s collection of approximately 400 baseballs.
Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has approved $400 million in incentives for two electric vehicle battery factories. The plants will cost an estimated $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Now lawmakers must approve the incentives that would come from a fund Michigan created to help land major business expansions. Energy-storage company Our Next Energy plans its $1.6 billion factory in a township outside Detroit. The Chinese manufacturer Gotion plans a $2.4 billion plant in Big Rapids in northern Michigan. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act requires batteries to be made in the USA for electric vehicles to qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
Judge dismisses charges against top former state officials in Flint water crisis
A judge has dismissed charges against seven former top Michigan state officials for their alleged role in the Flint water crisis, ruling that the charges weren’t valid due to a procedural error. The cases against Eden Wells, Richard Baird, Jarrod Agen, Nancy Peeler, Gerald Ambrose, Nicolas Lyon, and Darnell...
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in central New Mexico is seeking to remove its top local elections regulator from office just five weeks before Election Day, citing allegations that she improperly certified vote-counting equipment. Torrance County is among a handful of New Mexico counties grappling with simmering mistrust and conspiracy theories about voting systems after former President Donald Trump lost re-election in 2020. State and local authorities say Otero County Clerk Yvonne Otero pre-signed certification papers for ballot-counting machines before the equipment was tested, without ever attending the inspection of machines. Otero could not be reached immediately. The county is repeating its inspection of voting equipment.
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
