Williamsburg, VA

Busch Gardens Williamsburg to close on Friday due to weather concerns

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be closed on Friday as Virginia prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Ian this weekend.

The amusement park announced on Thursday, Sept. 29 that it will be closed on Friday, Sept. 30, due to safety concerns related to the inclement weather.

The theme still plans to open back up on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. Any closures or further updates will be posted on the park’s social media.

How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area

All date-intended tickets will be automatically extended through Oct. 31, 2022. Any ticket-related questions can be sent to BGW.GuestRelations@buschgardens.com .

