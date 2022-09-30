Busch Gardens Williamsburg to close on Friday due to weather concerns

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be closed on Friday as Virginia prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Ian this weekend.

The amusement park announced on Thursday, Sept. 29 that it will be closed on Friday, Sept. 30, due to safety concerns related to the inclement weather.

The theme still plans to open back up on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. Any closures or further updates will be posted on the park’s social media.

All date-intended tickets will be automatically extended through Oct. 31, 2022. Any ticket-related questions can be sent to BGW.GuestRelations@buschgardens.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.