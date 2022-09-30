Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Federal fugitive captured in Boone County after fleeing crash, police say
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Boone County captured a federal fugitive from Lafayette who tried to run away from the scene of a crash on I-65. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, to a crash on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129. They found an inverted vehicle and learned a person involved in the crash had run away from the scene.
Fox 59
Sources: Holt Road gunman feared returning to prison, taunted police to shoot him
INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Talley had already spent enough time in prison to know he didn’t want to go back. “He told me that he was facing at least 40 years in jail and he wasn’t too happy about it,” said Michelle Boucher, a neighbor at the house where Talley was shot to death by IMPD SWAT team officers Sunday morning as investigators said he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint.
Police find man dead while conducting welfare check on north side
Police are investigating after they found a man dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.
Fox 59
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park
ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening. Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.
Fox 59
Greenfield teens arrested, accused of stealing man’s Air Force Ones in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — What was supposed to be a simple transaction of a pair of shoes ended with a gun pointed at one man’s chest and two males arrested, according to court documents. Greenfield police were notified of an armed robbery at Riley Park on Sept. 25. The...
Fox 59
Kokomo Police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts
KOKOMO, Ind.- Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. “It’s frustrating,” said Sharon Daniel, Executive Director New Life Church. Less than 24 hours after picking up church members for Sunday service, New Life Church bus is...
Fox 59
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend. The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan. Police...
Fox 59
IMPD: Man shot, killed at Irvington Arms Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot on E. Washington Street in between at the Irvington Arms Apartments in between S. Downey and S. Irvington Avenue. A...
Fox 59
Woman shot during carjacking at a southwest side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was shot early Tuesday morning during a carjacking at an Indianapolis area gas station. Officers were called to a Sunoco gas station in the 2100 block of West Morris Street just after midnight. Police located a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
Fox 59
IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
wamwamfm.com
Drug Arrest on US 231 Martin County
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 8:25am, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring, and found that the driver of the car, Benton G. Price, of Glasgow, Kentucky, had given false identifying information. Trooper Lents was joined by Martin County Reserve Deputy Josh Harmon. The two officers developed probable cause that led to the five occupants of the car being detained and a search of the vehicle. Over 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located, as well as evidence of dealing of the drug. Marijuana and other paraphernalia were also found. Price and a passenger in the car, Tyler M. Kenworthy, of Indianapolis, were arrested and lodged at the Martin County Jail. Trooper Lents and Deputy Harmon were assisted at the scene by Indiana Conservation Officer Tony Mann.
Fox 59
Attempted murder charge filed against man accused of beating girlfriend so badly, police thought she was dead
PENDLETON, Ind. – When police found her, they thought she was dead. She could barely speak. Her forehead, lips, cheeks, nose and eyes were extremely swollen and bruised. Only when she moaned did investigators realize she was still alive. The woman’s severe injuries inside a Pendleton home on Sept....
Fox 59
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
Fox 59
Man in critical condition after near northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Monday night shooting has put one person in the hospital, as investigators work to learn what happened on the city’s near northeast side. Just after 9 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Olney Street on report of a person shot.
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Fox 59
Longtime drug dealer hit with 20-year federal prison sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison. Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.
