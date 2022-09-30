Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms
I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Eastbound US 60 ramp to Loop 101 to be closed Oct. 3 - 30
Due to a massive water main break a few months ago, ramp closures are needed for repairs in Tempe. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details on what you need to know.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
AZFamily
Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area
Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
Two ramps reopen as I-10 widening work continues in Buckeye
Two ramps are back open to traffic after the Arizona Department of Transportation reconstructed them as part of the I-10 widening project in Buckeye.
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here
Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman badly hurt in Sun City after being struck by a train, authorities say
PHOENIX - A woman in Sun City was slammed into by a train on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 3 and was rushed to the hospital. It happened this afternoon near 99th and Grand avenues. Details are limited, but authorities say a woman has life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are...
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed
Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
KTAR.com
More than 40,000 residents see outages while dust storm passes through Valley
PHOENIX — More than 40,000 residents experienced power outages Monday afternoon while a dust storm passed through the Valley. Over 32,000 SRP residents were without power, while more than 8,000 APS customers saw outages as of 4:30 p.m., according to the power utility companies. A dust storm entering the...
ABC 15 News
Child shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road
PHOENIX — A child was shot Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Phoenix police. Officials say the girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The shooting occurred outside, according to police. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Police say there are...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood alerts in place as storm chances go up across Arizona
PHOENIX — As we move through the first week of October we're leaving the triple digits in the rearview. On average, Phoenix sees its last triple-digit day by Oct. 5. It'll still be warm each day in the Valley, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week.
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
ABC 15 News
Two men dead after shooting at Gila Bend party
GILA BEND, AZ — Two people are dead after a shooting broke out at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area of Pima Street and Euclid Avenue for reports of a shooting where they found two men who were shot and killed.
