Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms

I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area

Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here

Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Child shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A child was shot Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Phoenix police. Officials say the girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The shooting occurred outside, according to police. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Police say there are...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two men dead after shooting at Gila Bend party

GILA BEND, AZ — Two people are dead after a shooting broke out at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area of Pima Street and Euclid Avenue for reports of a shooting where they found two men who were shot and killed.
GILA BEND, AZ

