City officials speak about fixing disinvestments in North Clinton Ave. to prevent violence

WHEC TV-10
Morelle and Singletary looking to solve problem of city violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The rise in the number of violent gun crimes here in Rochester has people looking for solutions. Something that will get dangerous criminals off the streets. News10NBC talked to Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NYS), and his challenger former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary (R), on how they...
WHEC TV-10
Relatively quiet along North Clinton days after child was shot, and police increased patrols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cracking down on violent crime in the city’s poorest zip code. City leaders say one solution is to get problem businesses to comply with the law, or even shut them down. We’re talking about the neighborhood including North Clinton Avenue, where a 3-year-old was shot in the head just last week.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County’s domestic violence rate is over double statewide rate excluding NYC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local community leaders have declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Willow Domestic Violence Center’s president and CEO, Meaghan de Chateauvieux, revealed the 2021 Monroe County domestic violence report at a conference. It summarizes data and trends of cases in the county. This year’s report showed the effects of the pandemic made things worse.
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
WHEC TV-10
PAB wants your input on police disciplinary “matrix”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is investigating 80 complaints against Rochester police officers. But it’s still not authorized to recommend any punishment. It can’t do it until they finalize their punishment chart and they can’t do that until it gets feedback from you.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies after shooting on Driving Park Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died after a shooting on Monday night in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Police Department first responded at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds on Driving Park Avenue near School No. 34. An ambulance took the man...
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges
Troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch, officials said.
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state. It includes the North Clinton Avenue corridor, where a 3 year-old was shot in the head this week. Mayor Malik Evans says violence in that zip code has...
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
The victim was quickly transported via ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s first-ever Service Truck Rodeo served those hungry for social services
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thirteen social service organizations set up their mobile units on the campus of St. Michael’s Church on North Clinton Avenue, offering free services and information in one of Rochester’s poorest neighborhoods on Sunday. The Service Truck Rodeo was sponsored by Rochester Hope, a new organization dedicated to connecting individuals to existing services.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
‘Marlo Strong:’ Cousin of 3-year-old shot speaks out, calls for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was going to get a snack with his family on Wednesday, when they were caught in crossfire. On Friday, Marlo’s cousin Brittany Rumph spoke to News 8, and said the toddler is in stable condition, recovering in the hospital. She says she is hopeful; but the tragedy, is changing […]
WHEC TV-10
‘I’m moving because I feel scared’: Violence pushing some to leave city’s North Side
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence continues to rattle the community. Some are packing up and moving away from North Clinton Avenue. “There is a lot of drug activity going on and I just don’t feel safe on Clinton anymore,” resident Clorie Fairley told News10NBC. More of our coverage:
nyspnews.com
Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
