Rochester, NY

City officials speak about fixing disinvestments in North Clinton Ave. to prevent violence

By Evan Bourtis, Patrick Moussignac News10NBC
 4 days ago
WHEC TV-10

Morelle and Singletary looking to solve problem of city violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The rise in the number of violent gun crimes here in Rochester has people looking for solutions. Something that will get dangerous criminals off the streets. News10NBC talked to Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NYS), and his challenger former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary (R), on how they...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County’s domestic violence rate is over double statewide rate excluding NYC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local community leaders have declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Willow Domestic Violence Center’s president and CEO, Meaghan de Chateauvieux, revealed the 2021 Monroe County domestic violence report at a conference. It summarizes data and trends of cases in the county. This year’s report showed the effects of the pandemic made things worse.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

PAB wants your input on police disciplinary “matrix”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is investigating 80 complaints against Rochester police officers. But it’s still not authorized to recommend any punishment. It can’t do it until they finalize their punishment chart and they can’t do that until it gets feedback from you.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dies after shooting on Driving Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died after a shooting on Monday night in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Police Department first responded at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds on Driving Park Avenue near School No. 34. An ambulance took the man...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Disinvestment#Gun Violence#Shooting#Affordable Housing#Guns
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man arrested on gun charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation

WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WATERLOO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first-ever Service Truck Rodeo served those hungry for social services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thirteen social service organizations set up their mobile units on the campus of St. Michael’s Church on North Clinton Avenue, offering free services and information in one of Rochester’s poorest neighborhoods on Sunday. The Service Truck Rodeo was sponsored by Rochester Hope, a new organization dedicated to connecting individuals to existing services.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
NEWFANE, NY

