EMS Worker Stabbed To Death In Queens

By Terry Trahim
 4 days ago

An on-duty EMS lieutenant has been stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens.

Alison Russo-Elling was outside picking up food in Astoria when she was stabbed multiple times from behind.

“This deadly, senseless, broad daylight attack on a uniformed EMT member is a direct assault on our society. It is the latest consequence of the violence that we relentlessly fight in our city,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Peter Zisopoulos, 34, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including murder.

“She was working for this city. She paid the ultimate sacrifice because of that,” Mayor Adams said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

