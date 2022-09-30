Read full article on original website
Related
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone’s Baby Bump Photos From 1st Pregnancy With Husband Patrick
Princess incoming! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone is one of the latest new moms to the franchise and the Brazilian beauty’s baby bump photos prove the former model still knows how to work her angles. Thaís and her husband, Patrick Mendes, made franchise history alongside...
13 Married People Who Could've Laid Off On The Spouse Trolling, But Instead Chose Violence
These spouses went all the way in.
Inside Nova
Prince Harry will become King? You WILL NOT BELIEVE these Nostradamus prophecies...
Michel de Nostredame was a French astrologer, apothecary, physician and reputed seer, who is best known for writing the book ‘Les Prophéties’. The tome is a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that allegedly foretell future events. Published in 1555, his book features a series of texts linked...
Inside Nova
Julia Fox overwhelmed by OCD counting habit if she ’s not ‘smoking weed’
Julia Fox says she is overwhelmed by her OCD counting habit if she is not “smoking weed”. The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 32, opened up about how it has been “very difficult” managing her career while suffering from obsessive compulsiveness and ADHD – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Nova
Dave Gardner dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke
Dave Gardner is dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke. The 47-year-old sports agent - who was previously engaged to actress Liv Tyler - has reportedly been dating model Jessica, 29, since the summer. A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Their relationship's at a very early stage. They're...
Inside Nova
Slipknot never want their music to be 'too easy to digest'
Slipknot don't ever want their music to be "too easy to digest". Guitarist Mick Thomson hates it when people to try pigeonhole music and never wants the 'Duality' rockers - who continue to push boundaries with their eclectic sound - to be put in a box. He told Total Guitar:...
Inside Nova
Girls Aloud won’t sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at charity gala in her memory
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud will not sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at a charity gala in memory of their late bandmate. The 40-year-old told The Sun on Sunday night (02.10.22) it would not “feel right” for them to perform as a band on stage at The Primrose Ball event.
Comments / 0