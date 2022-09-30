ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Family Dollar issues recall of pregnancy tests, condoms, other products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of dozens of products that were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, according to the FDA. The products were shipped to stores between May 1, 2022, and July 10, 2022. They include pregnancy tests, condoms, denture cleansers, and more. Click here for a more complete list.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

YOUR MONEY: Best October Buys

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a new month, which brings with it some new ways to save money. Here are some of the best things to buy in the month of October. RetailMeNot employs a team of shopping experts who analyze retail data to figure out just how much you can save each month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: How much coffee is too much?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maybe you drink it in the morning or at noon to refuel. For some people, it’s hard to imagine a day without coffee and the good news is that drinking coffee can be good for you! Consumer Reports even says that having more than one cup of coffee a day could have a positive impact on your health. But how do you know how much coffee is too much? Consumer Reports explains.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it

As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Baker woman convicted of wire fraud during COVID pandemic sentenced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker woman was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison for wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday. In addition to her 26-month prison sentence, Chanda Hall, 44, of Baker must pay a $5,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a $25,000 money judgment to the U.S., according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. Hall was convicted in June of this year.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Acadian Ambulance on track to fill vacancies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Staffing shortages for emergency first responders still have not gotten to where they were prior to the pandemic, and professionals in the Baton Rouge area are still trying to recover. “There’s more leaving because of a multitude of reasons,” said Acadian operations manager Justin Cox....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

West Baton Rouge tax renewal meetings start

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders of West Baton Rouge Schools are trying again to renew their property tax after voters turned it down originally. West Baton Rouge’s 15-millage property tax equals about $8.5 million a year in taxpayer funding for 10 parish schools. That’s a fifth of the general fund.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Hunters can receive free deer corn for donating blood this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LifeShare Blood Center announced they are teaming up with Tractor Supply to hunt for blood donors this deer season. According to LifeShare, anyone who donates blood at the LifeShare Donor Center at 5745 Essen Lane through Saturday, Oct. 8, will receive a free bag of deer corn, courtesy of Tractor Supply.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

What you should know before donating to Hurricane Ian relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before you donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, there are several things you should know, according to the The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana. Is the disaster appeal clear? The contribution request should clearly identify what disaster relief activities you are supporting....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

SNAP benefits increasing starting Saturday, Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. — Monthly SNAP benefits will be increasing for people and families who qualify, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. The higher amounts will go into effect on October 1. The adjustments are part of a cost of living increase that is higher likely due to inflation over the past year.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
