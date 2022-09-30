Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Brookings Police investigating suspicious fires
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Fire Department and Police responded to a fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of 2nd Street, where they found a shed on fire next to a mobile home. The police department says the fire spread to the home, causing significant damage. The extreme...
KELOLAND TV
RCSO: 3 arrested with illegal drugs Saturday
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three individuals face drug and other charges following multiple traffic stops in Roberts County this weekend. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, the first stop occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers stopped a vehicle speeding north of New Effington. Officials say a...
gowatertown.net
No injuries in three vehicle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a three vehicle accident shortly after 9:30 Monday morning. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 81 and 1st Avenue North. There were no reported injuries and fire crews were on scene to clean up debris and fluids leaking from one vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County deputies make 6 arrests Thursday night
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two Roberts County deputies had a busy night that started when three people were arrested on a list of charges after a traffic stop in Sisseton. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. When deputies searched the car, they found fentanyl,...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue called out to vehicle fire
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire over the weekend. The fire was in the area of Highway 212 and 460th Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a four-door sedan with smoke and fire beneath it. A handline was used to extinguish the fire. Crews...
sissetoncourier.com
Greeley apprehended; four others arrested
According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2022 at approximately 2:30 a.m. near Sisseton. Darwin Greeley was apprehended for two local warrants with Roberts County (one pertaining to felony drugs and another to eluding). A search of the...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings woman injured in single-vehicle accident
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-car accident that happened sometime between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm Sunday near Lake Campbell. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Jennifer Wagner was on 220th Street near 467th Avenue when the vehicle went off the road, hit a field approach and vaulted into the air.
gowatertown.net
Light agenda for Watertown City Council
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A rather light agenda for the Watertown City Council to work through at their Monday night meeting tonight. Consent agenda items include authorizing the city manager to sign 911 dispatching contracts with Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant and Hamlin Counties for the years 2023 and 2024. Also on...
hubcityradio.com
Sioux Falls Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
hubcityradio.com
Proponents of IM27 opens new office in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The people in favor of IM27(legalizing recreational marijuana) has now opened a new office at 1812 6th Ave SE here in Aberdeen. Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws talked about his support for IM27. Schweich talked about Amendment A that was approved by...
gowatertown.net
Zamboni purchase approved for Prairie Lakes Ice Arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The opening of Watertown’s Prairie Lakes Ice Arena is still a year away, but the city council is getting a head start on acquiring a very important piece of equipment for that new facility. On Monday night, they approved the purchase of a zamboni, which is used...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Winter Farm Show putting out a call for photographers
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Want the chance to have your photo be the cover of the 2023 Watertown Winter Farm Show (WWFS) catalog and win $50 in Watertown Bucks!?. Submit your photos today to compete in the 3rd Annual WWFS Catalog Cover Photo Contest. We are asking that pictures submitted by portrait...
gowatertown.net
Group responsible for graffitti in Watertown identified
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police say several juveniles and one 18 year-old adult have been identified as being responsible for recent graffitti vandalism at Watertown’s skate park and two other locations. Police Captain Kirk Ellis says the juveniles who are first time offenders will be referred into a diversion program...
gowatertown.net
Passenger traffic at Watertown Regional Airport drops below 1,000 in September
WATERTOWN, S.D.–For only the second time this year, Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) has recorded a month with fewer than 1,000 passenger enplanements. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says September boardings at ATY totaled 953. The breakdown shows 567 passengers flying to Denver, and another 386 to Chicago. The only month...
gowatertown.net
Electric territorial rights a topic at Monday night’s Watertown City Council meeting (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–As the city of Watertown grows through council-approved annexations, there are sometimes questions raised over which electric company will serve residents of a newly annexed area of the city. That topic came up at Monday night’s city council meeting, as Codington-Clark Electric General Manager Dave Eide (pictured) addressed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Second ‘Paw’ Sale fundraises for Aberdeen Area Humane Society
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of selling unwanted household items, community members could donate them to the Aberdeen Area Humane Society to help benefit their shelter. During the 2nd ‘Paw’ Sale, the AAHS will resell those items such as furniture, dishes, jewelry, electronics, holiday decorations and pet supplies,...
gowatertown.net
Clark woman who was South Dakota’s oldest resident dies at 107
CLARK, S.D.–A woman who was honored in July by the South Dakota Health Care Association as the oldest resident of the state has passed away at the age of 107. Hazel Ness died Friday at a care facility in Clark. Hazel Christopherson was born on May 17, 1915, and...
gowatertown.net
Florence School Board approves $2.4 million expansion (Audio)
FLORENCE, S.D.–The Florence School Board this week approved an expansion project at the school. Superintendent Mitch Reed explains what programs they’ll be bringing in when a new building is constructed…. This new building will be right next to the existing school…. Reed tells KWAT News they were...
KELOLAND TV
Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week
We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
