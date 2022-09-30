The City of Jamestown unveiled its 78th Historic Marker at the site of the former Winter Garden Theater in downtown Jamestown. City Historian and Historic Marker Committee Chair Ashley Senske described what the Winter Garden Theater looked like when it opened on December 25, 1913, “They’re showing ‘Beauty Unadorned’ for 10-cents a ticket. You attend the grand opening and head to this site here on North Main Street where you are greeted with a grand facade and a marquee 12-feet high in the air. Greeting you at the top of the steps of the entrance are six pairs of folding doors. Your first steps through the entrance take you into the lobby, finished in green oak with ivory furnishings and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO