wrfalp.com
Lithium-Ion Battery Producer Bringing 250 Jobs to Chautauqua County
Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Electrovaya has selected the town of Ellicott as the location for its first U.S. plant. The company will set up operations at the former Heidenhain facility in the Mason Industrial Park. The publicly traded company will produce lithium-ion batteries for e-forklifts, e-trucks and e-buses. Electrovaya...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Energy Commission Releases Energy Guide
The Chautauqua County Energy Commission has released an Energy Reference Guide. The guide was developed for the purpose of providing stakeholders with an overview of the current and ever-changing energy landscape and to provide easy access to reference information about clean energy. It’s organized into seven categories of Outreach and...
Gov. Hochul announces new lithium-ion gigafactory in Chautauqua County
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery producer, will build its first U.S plant in the town of Ellicott.
wrfalp.com
City Council to Review $4 Million in ARP Allocations, Grant to Fund Citizens Police Academy
Will hold a work session to review resolutions allocating $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds as well a resolution to accept a grant to start a Citizens Police Academy. One of the resolutions using ARP funds would use $1.5 million to create a Non-Profit Assistance Program. The staff report...
wrfalp.com
Discussion on ARP Funding Continues at Jamestown City Council Meeting
Jamestown City Council continued discussions on how to use American Rescue Plan funds as new programs are proposed. Council reviewed resolutions totaling $4 million in allocations that would create a Non-Profit Assistance Program, a Business Expansion & Building Acquisition program, a 19A Homeownership Program; and give funding to the Chautauqua County Land Bank.
wrfalp.com
Grand Opening Held for New Skatepark
Skaters and cyclists filled the three bowls of the new $1 million JTNY Power House Skatepark at the grand opening of the facility Saturday afternoon. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the project has been a long-time coming, “With fundraising starting back in 2018. And it’s been a huge community and regional effort with so many foundations, individuals, government organizations making this truly a world-class, unique, multi-million dollar skatepark a reality.”
wrfalp.com
78th Historic Marker Unveiled at Former Winter Garden Theater Site
The City of Jamestown unveiled its 78th Historic Marker at the site of the former Winter Garden Theater in downtown Jamestown. City Historian and Historic Marker Committee Chair Ashley Senske described what the Winter Garden Theater looked like when it opened on December 25, 1913, “They’re showing ‘Beauty Unadorned’ for 10-cents a ticket. You attend the grand opening and head to this site here on North Main Street where you are greeted with a grand facade and a marquee 12-feet high in the air. Greeting you at the top of the steps of the entrance are six pairs of folding doors. Your first steps through the entrance take you into the lobby, finished in green oak with ivory furnishings and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.”
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
wrfalp.com
Prendergast Library Holding Haunted Library Fundraiser on October 22
Library Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ said the event is not meant to be a jump-scare kind of tour, “You’re going to come, you’re going to have a tour guide, you’re going to go through the library which will be decorated with different scenes from books, and you’ll meet characters from the books. And there will be actors that give a little monologue and you’ll hear little stories about the library. So it’s a really fun way to bring the season to life, but also using the idea of literacy, books, and the magic of libraries.”
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Woman accused of stealing $6K while managing Hamburg youth hockey team
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the alleged thefts started in April 2019.
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
buffalorising.com
Scajaquada Creek, The Riviere aux Chevaux?
West of the Great Northern Elevator so prominent in the News these days, there is a historical place marker located on Michigan Avenue near Ganson St. stating that the first settlement of Buffalo occurred near there, at a trading post established by Daniel Chabert Joncaire aka Joncaire Chabert. The settlement was established at what the French called the “Petit Rapide” or Little Rapid at a place also known as the “Riviere aux Chevaux” or Horse River. But is the location on an island in the Buffalo River, correct or was the Horse River somewhere else?
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
wnynewsnow.com
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
