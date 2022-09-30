Read full article on original website
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
2022 Big E was a success for Connecticut businesses
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Big E has come to an end after 17 days of fair fun for New Englanders. Businesses representing Connecticut in the state house say this fair was a success for them after no fair in 2020 and a fair still impacted by the pandemic in 2021.
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
'Everybody cooks from the heart' | 2 chefs bring Puerto Rican flavor to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Both come from Puerto Rico to the Nutmeg state and proudly display their culture and heritage through their stories and food, creating flair and flavor from "The Island of Enchantment" to Connecticut. Brenda Torres is the chef and restaurant owner of Criollismo Restaurant in New Britain,...
Hartford HealthCare Doctor Was Pioneer for LIFESTAR and Global Lifesaving Movement
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. Hartford HealthCare launched a new Trauma Lecture series to honor the legacy of Dr. Lenworth Jacobs, who brought LIFESTAR...
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Danbury's only homeless shelter won't accept new clients because it could close by end of year
DANBURY — The city’s only homeless shelter has a 66-room capacity which local officials say could accommodate everyone in Danbury who is estimated to be without housing. But for nearly two months, the Stamford-based nonprofit that owns and operates the shelter, Pacific House, Inc., has stopped taking in those seeking a bed.
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull
After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report. A Stanley Black & Decker spokesperson could not be reached immediately Monday for comment on the Wall Street Journal report. The direct effect on Connecticut-related jobs was unclear Monday. The company, which has a new CEO at the helm, is scheduled to discuss its third-quarter results in late October.
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Off-duty Newington police officer, 49, and former North Haven teacher dies suddenly, officials say
NEWINGTON — Alan Tancreti, an officer with the Newington Police Department and a former assistant coach of North Haven High School’s varsity hockey team, died suddenly Saturday, officials said. Police reported that Tancreti, 49, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” while at home on Saturday, but said they did...
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
