Rocky Hill, CT

WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation

A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Register Citizen

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report. A Stanley Black & Decker spokesperson could not be reached immediately Monday for comment on the Wall Street Journal report. The direct effect on Connecticut-related jobs was unclear Monday. The company, which has a new CEO at the helm, is scheduled to discuss its third-quarter results in late October.
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
WTNH

Car smashes into News8 New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
