how many innocent people are in jail because of this cop this detective that's supposed to be for arresting people for drugs how many people have they set up but this is not going to take place because they live by Blue code but yet the blue code the text their own it's funny how they're letting cops detectives drug enforcers or whatever you want to call them do what they do and we're supposed to follow these people and respect y'all I will never respect no cop no more all y'all are is crooked thank y'all got more power than a regular civilian y'all work for us we pay y'all the government takes some money to pay y'all everybody from Walter Reed Jack strain and all these crooked other cops why ain't everybody that got put in prison under them having new trials they're all Cooks
Comments / 2