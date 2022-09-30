ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Jackie N Gilbert Duhe
3d ago

how many innocent people are in jail because of this cop this detective that's supposed to be for arresting people for drugs how many people have they set up but this is not going to take place because they live by Blue code but yet the blue code the text their own it's funny how they're letting cops detectives drug enforcers or whatever you want to call them do what they do and we're supposed to follow these people and respect y'all I will never respect no cop no more all y'all are is crooked thank y'all got more power than a regular civilian y'all work for us we pay y'all the government takes some money to pay y'all everybody from Walter Reed Jack strain and all these crooked other cops why ain't everybody that got put in prison under them having new trials they're all Cooks

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives seek identities in Prairieville theft

Ascension Parish detectives are working to identify three subjects in an investigation into the theft of more than $600 worth of alcohol from the Walmart in Prairieville. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers Stopper to receive a cash reward.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
ANGIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Lockport man allegedly molested three children

Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. “Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,”
LOCKPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Picayune Item

Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile

A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDSU

2 people shot in Covington near St. Tammany Parish Fair

An investigation is underway after Covington Police say two people were shot at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave and N. Filmore, near the St. Tammany Parish Fair. Police say the two victims' injuries were non-life threatening. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-TV

'One pill can kill' DEA warning people about the dangers of Fentanyl

NEW ORLEANS — Last year over 170,000 people died due to overdoses, that's enough people to fill up the Caesars Superdome and Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Two-thirds of the deaths are blamed on synthetic opioids like fentanyl. With this in mind, the Drug Enforcement Administration is spearheading an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

