The property insurance market was melting down. Then Hurricane Ian flooded Southwest Florida.
Florida's insurance market was in meltdown mode for two years before Hurricane Ian swamped. as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 155-mph winds and record storm surge. Fraudulent roof replacement schemes and rampant litigation were the source of this scourge, industry analysts say, depleting insurance companies of their capital and causing them to raise rates, drop policies or fold altogether.
Initial insured loss estimates for Hurricane Ian range up to $75 billion, a Fla. record
Insured loss estimates from Hurricane Ian range from an initial $42 billion to $75 billion, making it the most expensively damaging storm in Florida’s history. And most of the estimates don’t even include payouts by the National Flood Insurance Program or expected settlements from litigation. Boston-based Verisk Extreme...
Verisk Estimates Industry Insured Losses to Onshore Property for Hurricane Ian Will Range from USD 42 Billion to USD 57 Billion
BOSTON , Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) estimates that insured losses to onshore property for Hurricane Ian will range from. . The industry loss estimate from Verisk Extreme Event Solutions includes estimated wind, storm surge, and inland flood losses resulting from Ian’s landfalls in both. Florida.
'In panic mode.' Fear of not enough water, food, gas in Florida's coastal towns after Ian [Miami Herald]
While most Floridians woke up to a normal Sunday with plans for church, family gatherings, and football watching, many people in the. coast, the areas most ravaged by Hurricane Ian, spent the day growing weary, frustrated, and angry as they waited for electricity, gas, water, food and other basic needs.
EDITORIAL: The growing frequency of monster storms threatens our Gulf communities
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Oct. 2—The good people of Florida were suffering, and Hurricane Ian wasn't even through with the southeastern states of the. We know their pain. In fact, just about everyone who lives anywhere on the coastlines of the. Gulf of Mexico. knows what it feels...
Remote Workers Struggle Most with Financial Anxiety and Benefits Selection as 53% Approach a Financial ‘Breaking Point’
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- While the majority of today’s workforce prefers remote work1 over going to the office, MetLife’s annual open enrollment survey found location may impact much more than just the daily commute. MetLife’s new survey found that over half of the remote workforce (55%) are highly anxious about...
National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization A Big Win For Risk Professionals And RIMS (Dec. 16)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) RIMS, the risk management society(R), and its members celebrated the extension of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) last Friday as the expiring legislation was included in. Congress'. Continuing Resolution. The NFIP extension was a RIMS legislative priority and a key issue addressed during the...
Aflac survey asks Americans, ‘What seems risky to you?’
Mental health tops list of concerns for everyday Americans. COLUMBUS, Ga., October 4, 2022 /3BL Media/ -- Most Americans, especially those with more income and education, are more concerned about mental health than challenges over the economy, the political environment or COVID-19. A surprising percentage of employees are ready to quit their jobs and start a business, and budget cutting due to the economy is reducing financial support for charity, friends and family only half as much as household spending.
Magazine Law Group Expands Property Law Talent with New Attorney Hire
James Magazine Grows Boutique Legal Practice by Hiring Benjamin Light , Experienced Property Insurance Attorney. , an insurance coverage attorney with a rich history of successfully pursuing and defending first-party residential and commercial property damage, business interruption claims, and homeowner claims arising from loss and damage from hurricanes and windstorms, sinkholes, building collapses, fires, water damage claims, and cast iron pipe claims. Ben has also been handling personal injury claims for over 20 years.
Letters: Housing ills | Chen for controller | Eshoo's record | Guns aren't needed | Medicare fraud | Iranian women
Submit your letter to the editor via this form. Read more Letters to the Editor. With the construction of the new Google campus, there will be an influx of people moving to the. Bay Area. . People see. California. as the land of opportunity and as their golden ticket to...
Woman charged with targeting South Florida Haitian community in $4.6 million Ponzi scheme
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) A North Miami woman defrauded investors out of $4.6 million over less than two years and spent. of the money on herself, for her wedding, vacations and other entertainment, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in. U.S. District Court. in. Miami. . A separate...
Independent Insurance Agents More Satisfied Than Ever with Insurers, J.D. Power Finds
Sharp Increase in Agent Satisfaction with Commercial Lines Insurers as Business Normalizes Following Pandemic. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Despite near constant disruption from the twin forces of digital transformation and economic uncertainty, independent insurance agents have never been more satisfied with their carrier partners. According to the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Independent...
The importance of professional liability insurance ï¿¼for your company or organization.
In cases of losses of any kind, being mainly the economic losses caused by a specific mishap, it is essential to have the services of an insurance company, which from the payment of a premium covers the damages caused to third parties, so that the contracting party can be calm in the event that any of these situations may occur and the insurance company takes care of…
NFP Appoints David Bowcott and Adrian Pellen to Co-Lead Its Cross-Border North America Construction & Infrastructure Group
With new Specialty business hires, NFP broadens its North America expertise in complex, cross-border construction, infrastructure and surety, and enhances consistency for domestic and international clients. NEW YORK. and. TORONTO. ,. Oct. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor,...
NY doctor pleads guilty to performing unneeded surgeries in slip-and-fall scheme
New York Litigation Funding Company Operator Who Financed Fraudulent Lawsuits In Furtherance of the Scheme Previously Pled Guilty. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SADY RIBEIRO, a New York-licensed pain management doctor and surgeon, pled guilty today to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulent insurance reimbursements and other compensation from fraudulent trip-and-fall accidents.
PCF Insurance Services’ Earns Recognition as Industry Leader: PCF Insurance Services
(PCF), a leading national insurance brokerage, was recently named a top 20 insurance broker on Business Insurance’s “2022 Top 100. . Business” list. The list, which ranks companies by their 2021 brokerage revenue generated by. U.S. -based clients, identifies the highest-grossing companies in the insurance industry. The...
WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LAUNCHES WORLD PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a leading insurance brokerage, announced today that it launched. (WPCG) within its personal lines business. WPCG will cater to highly successful individuals and families. The group is comprised of industry specialists with extensive knowledge about the unique needs and exposures of high net worth clients and will tailor private risk management programs designed specifically to protect their clients’ assets, reputation, and future.
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of those polled said that raising a family and owning a home are important to them, but more than half said these goals are harder to achieve compared with their parents’ generation. That was particularly true for younger people — about seven in 10 Americans under 30 think homeownership has become harder to achieve. About half of those polled also said it’s hard for them to improve their own standards of living, with many citing both economic conditions and structural factors. Josean Cano, 39, a bus operator in Chicago who is Hispanic, said he’s had a harder time economically than his parents. He mentioned inflation, high housing costs, and the recent baby formula shortage as examples.
iCover adds Jim Sorebo as Chief Distribution Officer
-based Insurtech that provides an algorithmic underwriting and QUI based eApp Service for life insurance companies has announced the appointment of. as its Chief Distribution Officer. Jim Sorebo. was Founder & President of. Four Seasons Financial Group. , an independent insurance and annuity wholesale distribution company focused in the bank...
SCC examiners' jobs have them looking backward, forward On the SCC's front line for consumer protection
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) "We're trying to help insurers do what they want to do, and we're trying to make sure policyholders get what they paid for," says. , a principal insurance market examiner. "It's not a gotcha." When the. State Corporation Commission's. <a href="https://scc.virginia.gov/pages/Bureau-of-Insurance" target="_blank">insurance</a> and <a href="https://www.scc.virginia.gov/pages/Consumers" target="_blank">securities</a> bureaus'...
