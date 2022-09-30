Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
The Daily Grind closes Troy location after 38 years
The Daily Grind has closed its Troy location, but the Albany spot is staying open. The coffee shop officially closed its doors on September 27.
Millers Backyard BBQ Will Have an Actual Restaurant in Cohoes Soon
When you talk about an excellent barbeque in the Capital Region, Millers Backyard BBQ always comes up in the conversation. They are known for their barbeque trailer that does fundraisers and pop-up dinners in our area. A couple of weeks ago they had a minor setback but they just announced some exciting news about an actual restaurant!
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
Best cheap eats in Troy, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.
Saratoga Casino holdings purchases Mississippi hotel
The Saratoga Casino Holding LLC (SCH) has officially purchased the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. The Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is located on the Mississippi River and opened in 2012. It boasts over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, a restaurant and bar, a sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
WNYT
Bob Kovachick says farewell as WNYT chief meteorologist
Today marks Bob Kovachick’s final day as WNYT NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist. Bob is retiring, capping an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years of keeping families informed, prepared, and safe. NewsChannel 13 has been celebrating Bob in recent weeks. We’ve been surprising Bob all afternoon. It started...
iBerkshires.com
PortaVia Opens in Former Paddy's Pub
DALTON, Mass. — PortaVia is bringing a taste of Italy to Dalton with fresh ingredients and generational recipes. The eatery opened in the former Paddy's Pub in August, offering pizza, comfort appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and curated alcoholic beverages. The Italian word "porta via" translates to "takeaway" in English. Owner...
Hundreds ride in honor of fallen tow truck driver
Over the weekend, a long procession of vehicles made its way from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Hundreds of trucks came out for a unified cause - to honor a trucker killed while on the job.
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate Factory gets new owners
Uncle Sam's All American Chocolate Factory has new owners. This comes after previous owner Joe Suhrada said he is retiring from the business after 33 years on October 1.
Halloween Daytrip from Albany! Want to Dine with Wizards and Villains?
With gas prices as high as they are if you are going to take a daytrip, from the Capital Region, the destination had better be worth it. You might take a ride to see the explosion of colors the leaves give us. Maybe a great meal would make the ride worth it or anything Halloween related?
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday
The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Albany man arrested for alleged Clifton Park grand larceny
An Albany man was arrested for alleged grand larceny on Friday. Clifton Park State Police arrested Aaron Williams, 35, of Albany on a warrant for grand larceny.
The wing-ers are in for Saratoga wing off!
Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.
German-themed Oktoberfest on tap in Amsterdam
The Amsterdam community will celebrate its sixth-annual Oktoberfest this Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Bridge Street.
St. Mary’s Healthcare donates $5,000 for Thanksgiving Meals
The medical executive committee of St. Mary's Healthcare voted to donate $5,000 towards providing those in need with Thanksgiving meals. The vote comes in light of the work of the Adirondack Foothills which serves 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving day to residents in need in Montgomery and Fulton counties.
Look! Albany’s Lincoln Park Pool Will Feature Splash Pad, Waterslide & More [PICS]
Back in July, the City of Albany asked residents to choose two designs for the new Lincoln Park Pool. The results are in and this ten-plus million dollar project will be built. What Were The Two Concepts Albany Residents Had to Choose From?. Concept A. This plan proposed three separate...
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
