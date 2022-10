Mildred “Millie” Miller, age 89 of Atlantic, Iowa died on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church near Wiota, Iowa with Rev. Mike Bodkins officiating. Burial will be held privately for the family at the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials can be made in her name to First Lutheran Church and can be mailed or left at the funeral home. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home is caring for Millie and her family at this time and condolences can be sent at schmidtfamilyfh.com.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO