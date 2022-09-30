ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
Things to do: What's new at the 2022 Arizona State Fair

The sizzle of turkey legs, the sweet scents of fluffy cotton candy and the crunchy yet tender favorite fried food on a stick, meet the squeals of laughter (or is that a pig) from the top of the Sky Ride, as the 2022 Arizona State Fair opened Sept. 23. The annual tradition continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, open Thursdays through Sundays.
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there's not a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" - Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were trying to drill a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 127 degree water. They...
fabulousarizona.com

Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers

No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
lovinlife.com

October Phoenix Calendar of Events

The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 closes after Monday’s storms in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
KTAR.com

New trash pickup days start this week for most of Phoenix

PHOENIX – If you live Phoenix, you can probably throw away your old trash pickup schedule. New pickup days go into effect Monday for 80% of the city’s trash, garbage and green organic pickup customers. The quarterly bulk trash pickup schedule is not affected. The city sent out...
AZFamily

Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale

Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
arcadianews.com

Six decades of Greek culture and fun in Phoenix

In 1961, the church parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral were searching for ways to raise money for their church. An idea took hold, and the Phoenix Greek Festival – now in its 61st year – became a way not only to raise money but to share Greek culture and cuisine with the Valley.
