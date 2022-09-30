Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed
Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
KTAR.com
Brit rockers Muse to bring world tour to Glendale arena in April 2023
PHOENIX – Grammy Award-winning British rockers Muse will bring their world tour to metro Phoenix in spring 2023. Presale tickets for the April 2, 2023 tour date for Will of the People at the Glendale arena go up for grabs online Tuesday at 10 a.m.. General sales tickets will...
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: What's new at the 2022 Arizona State Fair
The sizzle of turkey legs, the sweet scents of fluffy cotton candy and the crunchy yet tender favorite fried food on a stick, meet the squeals of laughter (or is that a pig) from the top of the Sky Ride, as the 2022 Arizona State Fair opened Sept. 23. The annual tradition continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, open Thursdays through Sundays.
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there's not a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" - Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were trying to drill a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 127 degree water. They...
KTAR.com
It’s going to be a Par-Tee when golf and music festival takes over Valley course
PHOENIX – It’s part golf tournament, part music festival, and it’s coming to a Valley course next month. The Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival is set for Nov. 12 at Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Golf Course. The venue is on Dobson Road just south of Baseline Road. The...
Phoenix New Times
October Is Packed With Food and Drink Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix
Make sure you've got an open calendar this October, because metro Phoenix has a ton of food and drink activities lined up. Want to go to a festival? There are plenty. How about drinking your fill of wine, tequila, and beer? No problem. A whole month celebrating all things pasta? Yep, we have it.
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location
The restaurant's first Arizona location is set to open soon!
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
fabulousarizona.com
Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers
No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
12news.com
There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale and we'd like to know why
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
KTAR.com
Phoenix among best US cities for vegans and vegetarians, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A personal finance website ranked Phoenix in the top five on a list of best U.S. cities for vegans and vegetarians. Phoenix was ranked No. 4 out of the 100 largest cities, only behind Portland, Orlando and Los Angeles. WalletHub based its review on cost and the...
lovinlife.com
October Phoenix Calendar of Events
The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
KTAR.com
Southbound Interstate 17 closes after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
KTAR.com
New trash pickup days start this week for most of Phoenix
PHOENIX – If you live Phoenix, you can probably throw away your old trash pickup schedule. New pickup days go into effect Monday for 80% of the city’s trash, garbage and green organic pickup customers. The quarterly bulk trash pickup schedule is not affected. The city sent out...
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
12news.com
Check out the immersive King Tut exhibit in Scottsdale
If you're looking for something to do in the Valley this weekend, the immersive King Tut exhibit is opening in Scottsdale. Here are more details on the installation.
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
arcadianews.com
Six decades of Greek culture and fun in Phoenix
In 1961, the church parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral were searching for ways to raise money for their church. An idea took hold, and the Phoenix Greek Festival – now in its 61st year – became a way not only to raise money but to share Greek culture and cuisine with the Valley.
