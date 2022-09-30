Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Warm with a few showers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few showers rolling through the region. We’ll keep a chance of that happening as the morning rolls on, especially along and west of the James River. The rest of today looks like another nice day with high temperatures in the 70s again. There is a chance for a little rain up north and out west, again this evening. Only a slight chance in the southern part of the region. There’s a better chance of rain across the entire region for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
dakotanewsnow.com
A few showers possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is looking like another warm and breezy day. Highs will be in the 70s across most of the region with a few 80s possible out west. We have a few showers and rumbles of thunder moving through this morning. Those will move northeast and fall apart as the day rolls on. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off with a chance for a little rain on Monday and Tuesday with highs still in the 70s.
KELOLAND TV
Warm start to October; Scattered rain chances ahead
We have a few sprinkles and light showers across eastern KELOLAND. The rain totals have been very light so far, but more rain is expected in the Black Hills region tonight. The ground continues to dry out. The month of September has been much below normal for rain across much of the region.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls working to wrap up road construction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With winter around the corner, different construction projects throughout Sioux Falls are wrapping up and businesses are excited. Major construction in the city relies heavily on the summer months to maintain its roadways. While necessary, it can be a pain for businesses surrounding the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Olson hosts Downtown Scavenger Haunts. It’s a chance to learn about some of the haunted areas of downtown Sioux Falls, just in time for the Halloween season. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. “I think there is a stigma, right? Bowling alleys they’re quick, convenient food,” Casey McCoy...
dakotanewsnow.com
One person injured in Sunday morning shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a shooting in southwest Sioux Falls on Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police learned that a man had been shot at the Giliberto’s restaurant location on South Sertoma Avenue. The injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening. Police tell us more information will be presented Monday morning during briefing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police search for Sunday’s shooting suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are searching for a suspect who fired a gun into the ceiling of a business before shooting a man in the abdomen. The victim is recovering from his non-life-threatening bullet wound. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls October Art & Wine Walk features dozens of local artists on Oct. 7
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The October Art & Wine Walk is coming to Sioux Falls this Friday, Oct. 7. Mingle with artists and taste wine while exploring small businesses downtown. Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. and Avera Health are partnering to make the October Art & Wine Walk...
dakotanewsnow.com
World Archery Championships coming to Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Field Archery Association Foundation (NFAAF), based in Yankton, South Dakota, will host the World Archery Field Championships from October 3rd to October 9th at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC). NEYAC, the world’s largest archery center, will welcome nearly 400 visitors...
dakotanewsnow.com
JDRF South Dakota works to expand its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota is working to improve community awareness of what Type 1 Diabetes is and how it affects the children diagnosed and their families. Doing so also involves increasing community involvement in the organization’s events. Dakota...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit soccer snaps out of scoring funk to defeat Omaha
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State used a scoring barrage during a 10-minute span in the early part of the second half to propel the Jackrabbits to a 3-0 win over Omaha in Summit League women’s soccer on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Fishback Soccer Park.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect was jumping on cars before he reportedly chased a 9-year-old boy to his home, threw a weapon, and then tried to break into the boy’s home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Saturday evening in central...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls fends off Augustana rally to retain Key To The City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite some late heroics by the home team, the University of Sioux Falls mastery of arch rival Augustana on the Vikings’ homefield of Kirkeby-Over Stadium continued on Saturday afternoon in front of more nearly 5500 fans. Though USF saw a 21 point...
dakotanewsnow.com
Crystal Burk came a long way to help raise SDSU volleyball
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was random chance that put Georgia native Crystal Burk on South Dakota State volleyball’s radar. “At the time I was in Florida and the other girl she (ex-SDSU coach Nicole Cirillo) came to recruit was off and I was playing and she just happened to walk by my court and saw me and sent me an email the next day. So that’s kind of how I got here. I kind of turned it down. I was like ‘South Dakota State? Never heard of it!’ Burk says.
dakotanewsnow.com
CLASH OF THE CHAMPIONS! O’Gorman wins five set thriller at Sioux Falls Christian
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A clash of reigning South Dakota State Volleyball Champions lived up to the hype. O’Gorman, the two-time defending AA State Champion, went to Sioux Falls Christian, the five-time defending State A Champion, and pulled out a five set victory (25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10) on Saturday night in prep volleyball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Mom wonders if SD prep athletes protected enough from concussion scares
The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids. Updated: 8 hours ago. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes earn 15th straight victory over Jackrabbits with five set win
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota (14-2, 3-1 Summit) received a match-high 19 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke and a match-high 33 digs from Lolo Weideman in a five-set victory over South Dakota State. With the win, the Coyotes earned one point in the South Dakota Showdown series. Game scores went 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10. Who Stood Out.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Importance of “Asking the Question” for suicide prevention and awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and it is intended to shine a light on what we can do to prevent death by suicide. But that work to prevent suicide and destigmatize mental health struggles continues all year long. A new campaign at...
Comments / 0