Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Zamboni purchase approved for Prairie Lakes Ice Arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The opening of Watertown’s Prairie Lakes Ice Arena is still a year away, but the city council is getting a head start on acquiring a very important piece of equipment for that new facility. On Monday night, they approved the purchase of a zamboni, which is used...
gowatertown.net
Light agenda for Watertown City Council
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A rather light agenda for the Watertown City Council to work through at their Monday night meeting tonight. Consent agenda items include authorizing the city manager to sign 911 dispatching contracts with Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant and Hamlin Counties for the years 2023 and 2024. Also on...
gowatertown.net
Passenger traffic at Watertown Regional Airport drops below 1,000 in September
WATERTOWN, S.D.–For only the second time this year, Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) has recorded a month with fewer than 1,000 passenger enplanements. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says September boardings at ATY totaled 953. The breakdown shows 567 passengers flying to Denver, and another 386 to Chicago. The only month...
gowatertown.net
Electric territorial rights a topic at Monday night’s Watertown City Council meeting (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–As the city of Watertown grows through council-approved annexations, there are sometimes questions raised over which electric company will serve residents of a newly annexed area of the city. That topic came up at Monday night’s city council meeting, as Codington-Clark Electric General Manager Dave Eide (pictured) addressed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
Watertown Winter Farm Show putting out a call for photographers
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Want the chance to have your photo be the cover of the 2023 Watertown Winter Farm Show (WWFS) catalog and win $50 in Watertown Bucks!?. Submit your photos today to compete in the 3rd Annual WWFS Catalog Cover Photo Contest. We are asking that pictures submitted by portrait...
gowatertown.net
Arrow Day Parade winners announced!
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The 2022 Arrow Day Parade was held Friday. Winners are as follows:. Most Spirited Class of 2022 Arrow Van: Teenage Dream driven by Mrs. Huppler. Best Class of 2022 Arrow Van Theme: Grease driven by Mr. O’Connor. Best Class of 2022 Artistic Van: Minecraft driven by Mr....
gowatertown.net
No injuries in three vehicle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a three vehicle accident shortly after 9:30 Monday morning. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 81 and 1st Avenue North. There were no reported injuries and fire crews were on scene to clean up debris and fluids leaking from one vehicle.
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings
A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue called out to vehicle fire
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire over the weekend. The fire was in the area of Highway 212 and 460th Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a four-door sedan with smoke and fire beneath it. A handline was used to extinguish the fire. Crews...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings woman injured in single-vehicle accident
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-car accident that happened sometime between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm Sunday near Lake Campbell. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Jennifer Wagner was on 220th Street near 467th Avenue when the vehicle went off the road, hit a field approach and vaulted into the air.
REO Speedwagon Coming to South Dakota in 2023
With a stack of gold and platinum albums to their credit, rockers REO Speedwagon is coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Pre-Sale: Thursday, October 6 from 10AM - 10PM PASSWORD: LIVEITUP. Public On-Sale: Friday, October 7 at 10 AM. Get your tickets...
KELOLAND TV
Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week
We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 men arrested in drug bust worth $150,000 in South Dakota
Two men from California are behind bars in South Dakota following a drug bust in Brookings involving more than 30 pounds of meth and fentanyl.
newscenter1.tv
Missing woman found late Tuesday night
WHITE HORSE, S.D. — Following relentless efforts from tribal leaders and departments, Shawn LeBeau, also known as Lamb, was found late Tuesday night east of Timberlake, South Dakota. She was last seen Sept. 17 in White Horse. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement gave out their condolences to her...
KELOLAND TV
RCSO: 3 arrested with illegal drugs Saturday
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three individuals face drug and other charges following multiple traffic stops in Roberts County this weekend. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, the first stop occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers stopped a vehicle speeding north of New Effington. Officials say a...
Comments / 0