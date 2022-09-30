ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrington, ND

Shannon Brandt charged with murder in death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson

(Fargo, ND) -- The Foster County State's Attorney is recommending new charges against a North Dakota man who is accused of killing an 18-year-old over a political disagreement. The state is charging Shannon Brant with Murder and Duty in Accident Involving Death or Injury, charges which carry a maximum penalty of Life in Prison without parole. According to phone records, Brant says the victim, 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, made calls to others following a political disagreement, and Brant worried for his safety. Investigators say Ellingson only received and placed calls to his parents between 2:00 and 2:42 a.m. An autopsy performed on Ellingson found injuries consistent with being on the ground and being run over, instead of being struck. Brant's vehicle also had little damage to the front end. The Foster State's Attorney says Brant struck Ellingson and did not immediately call for assistance.
5-month-old baby dies in Carrington daycare

CARRINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A 5-month-old baby boy has reportedly died after Carrington Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at an in-home daycare in Carrington on Monday, Sept. 26. According to a Foster County State's Attorney, the baby was air flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he later died.
Outrage as 41-year-old North Dakota motorist is freed from jail on $50,000 bond after 'plowing down Republican teenager' during 'political argument'

A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early on Sunday.
Trending Library of Things Growing in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Libraries nationwide are adjusting to create a unique space that can be used for more than just books. The James River Valley Library System (JRVLS) is working to give its patrons a variety of services they can access.
