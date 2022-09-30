(Fargo, ND) -- The Foster County State's Attorney is recommending new charges against a North Dakota man who is accused of killing an 18-year-old over a political disagreement. The state is charging Shannon Brant with Murder and Duty in Accident Involving Death or Injury, charges which carry a maximum penalty of Life in Prison without parole. According to phone records, Brant says the victim, 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, made calls to others following a political disagreement, and Brant worried for his safety. Investigators say Ellingson only received and placed calls to his parents between 2:00 and 2:42 a.m. An autopsy performed on Ellingson found injuries consistent with being on the ground and being run over, instead of being struck. Brant's vehicle also had little damage to the front end. The Foster State's Attorney says Brant struck Ellingson and did not immediately call for assistance.

FOSTER COUNTY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO