KULR8
Peter Facinelli 'learning to be a boy dad' after welcoming first son
Peter Facinelli feels like he's learning how to be a parent again since welcoming his first son. 'The Twilight Saga' actor became a dad for the fourth time in early September when his partner Lily Anne Harrison gave birth to a baby boy and Peter - who shares three daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, with ex Jennie Garth - says it's very different to raising girls.
KULR8
Julia Fox overwhelmed by OCD counting habit if she ’s not ‘smoking weed’
Julia Fox says she is overwhelmed by her OCD counting habit if she is not “smoking weed”. The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 32, opened up about how it has been “very difficult” managing her career while suffering from obsessive compulsiveness and ADHD – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
KULR8
Before Meghan, Kate and Fergie! The ex-partners of the British Royal Family members
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have always been one of the most popular royal couples. But they, like other members of their famous family, have had other high-profiles romances in the past. Let’s take a look at some of the royals’ dating history!. Originally published on...
KULR8
Rita Ora teases 'raw' album is coming in January
Rita Ora's "very raw" third album will be released early next year. The 'Anywhere' singer spent time in her home country of Albania working on the deeply personal follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix', and she has promised fans can expect plenty more music and movies from the multi-talented star. The 31-year-old...
KULR8
Aston Merrygold and wife Sarah 'are floating on cloud nine'
Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are still "floating on cloud nine" following their wedding. The 34-year-old pop star and his long-term partner recently tied the knot at the Palm House in Liverpool's Sefton Park, and the dancer admits they're both still "buzzing" after their big day. She shared: "We...
