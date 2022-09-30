Read full article on original website
Watching two areas of concern on the Monday morning
An elongated area of low pressure located a few hundred miles. south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce. disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions. are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a. tropical depression is likely to form around the middle part of this. week....
Tracking 2 areas of concern this Tuesday morning
A broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles. west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a. large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions. are currently conducive for development, and a tropical depression. is likely to form during the next day or so while moving. northwestward...
