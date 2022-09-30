ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

4d ago

Who really cares what a democrat thinks. All we have to do is get up in the morning and look at the mess this country is in, they are trying to turn this country into a socialist state.

Thats a fact
4d ago

Looks like the Democrat is as guilty as she claims Dewine is. Typical politician trying to cast doubt and blame the other for misconduct when they are probably just as guilty.

Michael Barth
4d ago

"But for the Federal government that is under Democratic leadership, none of these things would happen," is enough to not vote for him when our Federal government is under the dominate Democratic leadership and their leadership has made record breaking effort to install Natzi-related policies and recently, allowing a Communist police force in the USA; Special interests is the least worry when you elect local leaders that don't realize their supporting the bigger problem America is facing. Dems are our nation's worse enemy, and while GOP are not glowing angels themselves but their the lesser of evils.

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republican group urges GOP, swing voters to reject J.D. Vance

With November’s election looming, a group of Republicans are hitting the campaign trail this week. But instead of stumping for the GOP, they’ll be encouraging voters to back the Democrat, Tim Ryan, in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate. They’re working with an organization called Welcome PAC which emphasizes Democratic Party outreach to independents and “future […] The post Ohio Republican group urges GOP, swing voters to reject J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wksu.org

Ohio minimum wage set to jump above $10 in 2023

Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.10 beginning January 1, 2023, which will be the largest increase to the state minimum wage since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. The state constitution requires Ohio to raise the minimum wage each year based on the...
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
clevelandurbannews.com

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's leader in Black digital news

CATCH UP BY READING OUR ARCHIVED ARTICLES AT KATHYWRAYCOLEMANONLINENEWSBLOG.COM. www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com BLOG ARCHIVES. 2022, 2021-266, 2020-280, 2019-176 , 2018-181, 2017-173, 2016-137, 2015-213, 2014-266, 2013-226, 2012-221, 2011-135, 2010-109, 2009-5 Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. We...
wksu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
WashingtonExaminer

Ohio House race shifts to favor Democrats after military record controversy: Poll

A nonpartisan election monitor has shifted a key Ohio House race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" after scrutiny over the Republican candidate's claimed military record. The Cook Political Report shifted the 9th Congressional District race of Republican J.R. Majewski and incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the latter's favor following reporting putting several of the Trump-endorsed Republican's claims about his military service in doubt. Democrats' previous strategies of portraying Majewski as a conspiracy theorist had proven mostly futile in winning over independents, but the new accusations of stolen valor seem to be tipping the scales, analyst David Wasserman argued.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023

Those working minimum wage in Ohio will see an increase in their pay in 2023. The Ohio Department of Commerce said minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Veteran Ohio Secretary of State tackles Majewski’s alleged military misrepresentations

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski still hasn’t provided definitive evidence he is an Afghanistan combat […] The post Veteran Ohio Secretary of State tackles Majewski’s alleged military misrepresentations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
