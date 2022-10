Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court. The incident happened after actress Margot, 32, and supermodel Cara, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday (02.10.22) when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.

