ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Everything you need to know ahead of energy price cap rise on October 1

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Jyn_0iGVbCu300

From October 1, most households will see their energy bills rise as the government ’s price cap comes into effect.

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced that the average gas and electric bills would be capped at £2,500 – depending on usage – for two years to help households deal with spiralling prices.

Energy providers have urged customers to take meter readings before the cap comes into force and warned that those who don’t could be overcharged.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead energy price cap rise.

What is the energy price cap?

The energy price cap, calculated by the regulator Ofgem, is a limit on the maximum amount energy supplies can charge you for each unit of energy you use if you live in England, Scotland and Wales.

It applies if you’re on a default energy tariff, regardless of how you pay your bills and is dependent on usage. That means some households may still pay above the £2,500 average cap if they use more gas and electricity.

When does the energy price cap change?

Before October 1, the cap was set at £1,971 and was then expected to rise to over £3,500, as predicted by Ofgem.

But, it will now stay at £2,500 until 2024 – when the next general election is set to take place – after an intervention by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Usk1Z_0iGVbCu300

How can I save money on my energy bills?

Energy suppliers recommend that customers submit gas and electricity readings before October 1, so they can calculate usage correctly.

Frazer Scott, chief executive of Energy Action Scotland, said: “This week, every household across the UK must make sure it submits a meter reading to their energy firm to avoid paying a penny more than they absolutely have to when prices go up on 1 October.”

Most energy providers will allow customers a grace period to submit their pre-October readings, which will then be backdated.

All households are also entitled to a one-off £400 cut in their bills from October, which is deducted automatically. This means you do not need to contact your supplier and the payback will be spread over six months.

If you use a traditional payment meter, however, you will be entitled to a voucher for this deduction, which can be cashed in wherever you top up your gas and electricity.

People are also being urged to contact their suppliers if they can’t pay their bills.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price cap comes into effect

The Government’s energy price cap to shield households and businesses from the worst of the impact of soaring oil and gas prices comes into effect on Saturday.Under the energy price guarantee – which limits the unit price paid for electricity and gas – means the annual bill for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will be held to around £2,500 for the next two years.A similar scheme will operate in Northern Ireland.The cost of not acting would have been enormousLiz TrussThe Government has said that without action, energy bills had been expected to hit £3,500 from October rising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills rise to record-high levels as price cap lifted

Families have been urged to take a photograph of their meter reading and do what they can to cut their energy use as prices spike from Saturday.The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses will rise to 34p from the already record 28p that families pay today.Gas prices will go from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour under the new guarantee.It means that the typical household in the UK will spend around £2,500 on energy bills.Just a year earlier gas had cost 4p per kilowatt hour for customers on the price cap and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Need To Know
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi tells shoppers of change affecting more than 800 UK stores

Aldi is rolling out a change affecting most of its stores. The discount supermarket is bringing in more recycling bins for soft plastics. It follows a trial last year that saw customers returning all types of clean, soft plastic packaging. These can include crisp packets, bread bags, carrier bags and salad bags - no matter where they were bought.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Dutch government announces energy price cap for consumers

The Dutch government unveiled details of its planned energy price cap for households Tuesday, together with the outline of a subsidy system aimed at easing the pain for small-to-medium-sized businesses that use a lot of power.The moves come amid soaring prices for gas and electricity caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, and moves across Europe to get a grip on skyrocketing energy bills that have forced some businesses in the Netherlands to halt production.The government said its consumer price cap will start in January and limit electricity to a maximum of 0.40 euros ($0.40) per kilowatt hour while gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: Meter readings urged as energy bills to rise again

Households are being urged to submit electricity meter readings ahead of price rises coming into effect in Northern Ireland this weekend. The NI Consumer Council says it is important people provide accurate readings as estimates can be higher than expected. Several electricity providers announced large price increases to come into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss apologises for not being ‘more specific’ over energy price guarantee

Liz Truss has apologised for not being “more specific” following her statements that “nobody” will pay more than £2,500 for their annual energy bill.The Prime Minister was urged to publicly correct her comments made during a round of radio interviews on Thursday, amid concerns they could lead listeners to believe they would pay a maximum of £2,500 regardless of how much energy they used.The average annual household energy bill rose from £1,971 to a frozen £2,500 from October 1 under the Government’s recently announced energy price guarantee.I was talking about the typical bill, and what we're actually doing is capping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Fuel prices: Businesses express concerns over rising costs

Fuel costs are hitting businesses in the East of England, managers have told BBC Politics East. One of them, a glass manufacturing firm in Norfolk, said it had seen the price of gas for its furnace triple since October. A sailing firm in Essex said the cost of diesel had...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy