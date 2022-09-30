ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, IA

Mulholland Grocery store reaches next steps to rebuild

By Alyssa Curtis
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9JUx_0iGVb5oD00

Back in December, a fire followed by a storm destroyed the only grocery store in Malvern, Iowa, Mulholland Grocery. After months, the owner Tom Mulholland says they're making some progress.

"I was hoping it’d come sooner, there has been so many delays and it’s going to be at least another year because we’re going to need to get through the winter to even get started on things but things are happening and plans are being made," Mulholland said.

The site now has a banner over the fence showing the concept design and an announcement it will be reopening in 2023. The banner was put up as a way to give the community hope.

"Tomorrow is the homecoming parade so the banker had the idea to put this up, he paid for it," Mulholland said. "It’s to cover up the eyesore but to give people hope about what’s coming it’s. Important for the community In so many ways."

Mulholland is taking the opportunity to add some innovative new things to the grocery store, something that wasn't possible before.

"We want to make the building as nice as possible. One thing we’re looking at is possibly having a drive-thru that would go on the side of the lot through the alley onto the street and possibly a coffee shop in there," Mulholland said. "We’re looking at new ideas and things we didn’t have before because there were so many things that I couldn’t change about that 150-year-old building I had, but now we can make it the way we want and have the room that we need and the different possibilities."

Residents were excited to see the banner up as they express they've been missing a part of the community since the grocery store had to close.

"To be without the grocery store it’s really been a struggle and for us all we miss it terribly and w’ere anxious to have the store back," Barb Farmer, a resident of Malvern said.

While residents are excited, no one is more excited than Mulholland.

"I’ve been an emotional mess since this whole thing happened and I don't know what I’m going to feel like when that actually happens," he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Malvern, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
kmaland.com

Amazon Workers in Nebraska Still Unpaid

(Papillion) -- Some 140 workers at an Amazon distribution center in Papillion have still not been paid for two weeks of work done in August. Dan Riskowski, organizer for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said workers are owed approximately half a million dollars in wages and benefits. He recounted after one week's paychecks were held up, a superintendent assured workers they would be paid the following week and urged them to keep working.
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Mulholland Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOWT

Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd Street bridge will close, just south of Interstate 80. The city says the 42nd Street bridge between the I-80 East exit ramp and D Street will close on the morning of Oct. 17. It’s a well-traveled...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy