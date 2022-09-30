ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

'Pissed off' over argument, he's accused of setting fire outside apartment door on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 37-year-old man lit a fire outside the door of an apartment in Clifton. Justin Moore, 37, of the 100 block of Park Hill Avenue, was arrested on Sept. 22 in connection with the incident that occurred on Aug. 20 at a building on Vanderbilt Avenue in his neighborhood, according to the criminal complaint and police.
