‘Pissed off’ over argument, he’s accused of setting fire outside apartment door on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 37-year-old man lit a fire outside the door of an apartment in Clifton. Justin Moore, 37, of the 100 block of Park Hill Avenue, was arrested on Sept. 22 in connection with the incident that occurred on Aug. 20 at a building on Vanderbilt Avenue in his neighborhood, according to the criminal complaint and police.
VIDEO: Man with teardrop tattoo who groped girl, 14, aboard Harlem subway train sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for groping a teen girl while aboard a Harlem subway train last month, authorities said.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
Streets renamed to honor NYPD officers killed in 2003 undercover operation in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 20 years after two Staten Island detectives paid the ultimate sacrifice for the borough they swore to protect, the intersection where they were found fatally wounded now bears their legacy. As of Saturday, under the street sign for St. Paul Avenue in Tompkinsville, a...
NYPD: Canarsie man identified as victim of Atlantic Avenue subway station fatal stabbing
Police announced Sunday they identified the man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station.
NBC New York
Bystander Grabbing Bite at Brooklyn Chicken Shop Shot: NYPD
A woman making an early morning stop at a Brooklyn chicken restaurant ended up in the hospital with a bullet wound after police say gunfire whizzed into the shop. Bullets broke the front glass of the restaurant and hit the 35-year-old woman inside who NYPD officials called an unintended target at the shooting at Royal Fried Chicken.
15-year-old stabbed, robbed after dispute on Staten Island bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy showed up by private means to a Staten Island hospital Saturday evening with a stab wound to his lower abdomen, according to officials. The teen was wounded following a dispute aboard an MTA bus. Police are searching for a male suspect, described...
Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Cops search for thieves ripping off patrons at trendy Manhattan bars
Police are searching for two they believe are responsible for stealing bar patrons’ phones and wallets in Greenwich Village. The first incident took place around midnight on Aug. 26 at The Spaniard, a bar.
Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
NBC New York
Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant
A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time. According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East...
Don’t think scams work? These 3 hoaxes cost Staten Islanders $250K in recent weeks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is warning the public of three alarming scams that have affected Staten Island residents in recent months. In each case, the victims all lost funds from their personal bank accounts with total losses at about a quarter of a million dollars. Text, email,...
Woman, 80, critically hurt in Dyker Heights crash: NYPD
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 80-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday when her car collided with a minivan being driven by a teen, police said. The 80-year-old woman was headed westbound on 84th Street around 12:20 p.m. in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, officials said. Her car collided with a 2011 Toyota Sienna headed southbound […]
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
Man arrested in Manhattan for February LI smoke shop robbery
A Queens man was arrested in Manhattan, months after he robbed a Long Island smoke shop and tormented a worker, police said Friday.
Robbery at smoke shop; dramatic sentencing of rape-murder convict: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. MAN’S ESCAPE BID FOILED AFTER HE HITS COP CAR, MULTIPLE OTHER VEHICLES AND NEARLY RUNS OVER OFFICER. A wayward driver who four months ago, ran...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
